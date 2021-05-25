Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Helio G80, 48MP AI Triple Camera Debuts In India; New Budget Offering? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno has launched its new budget offering for Indian consumers. The brand has expanded the Spark smartphone lineup with the Spark 7 Pro in the country. The device is announced under Rs. 10,000 with features like an AI triple camera, 90Hz display, and a mid-range Helio G series chipset. Following are its pricing and availability details:

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Full Specifications

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro is announced with a 6.6-inch IPS display which supports 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The panel supports an aspect ratio of 20:9 and has a peak brightness of 540 nits. The waterdrop notch display comes with a 90Hz refresh.

For imaging, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro uses a triple-lens module at the rear with a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. There is an additional AI sensor completing the camera setup. The rear camera supports 2K QHD video recording.

The rear cameras will also support time-lapse and bokeh effects. For low light imaging, the device features night mode and night portrait shooting modes. To click selfies, the waterdrop notch upfront packs an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro is equipped with the octa-core Helio G80 processor. The mid-range MediaTek processor is combined with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The device will be available with 64GB onboard storage and also have support for an external microSD card slot. It runs on Android 11 OS.

Additional features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock for security. The unit is announced with a 5,000 mAh battery with standard charging speeds.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro India Price And Sale

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro has been announced with an asking price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The 6GB variant will be available at Rs. 10,999. The device will be available via Amazon starting May 28 in Alps Blue, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green shades.

Does Tecno Spark 7 Pro Fits The Bills?

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro has some good hardware that makes it a worthy rival in the budget category. The HD+ 90Hz display remains the key highlight here in addition to the 48MP AI triple camera and the big 5,000 mAh battery. While the on-sheet specs seem on point, we would have to test the device so that its real-life performance can be judged.

Best Mobiles in India