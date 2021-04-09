Tecno Spark 7 With 16MP Dual Camera Announced In India ; Price Starts At Rs. 6,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno has launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Spark 7. The device is launched as a successor to the Tecno Spark 6 and packed with HD+ waterdrop notch display, AI-enabled dual rear cameras, and more. The latest Tecno offering comes with an asking price of Rs. 6,999 and will be competing against the likes of the Realme C20 and others.

Tecno Spark 7 Full Hardware And Software Features

The entry-level Spark 7 flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. The display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, has 480 nits peak brightness, and a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a waterdrop style notch that houses an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The device comes with a dual front flash which will allow for good low-light output. The Tecno Spark 7 employs a dual-lens camera module at the rear for imaging. The device features a 16MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an AI lens.

The rear camera supports features like time-lapse and slow-motion video recording which is primarily found in mid-range and high-end devices. The cameras also support AI Beauty, AI Portrait, and bokeh shooting modes.

The processing on the Tecno Spark 7 is handled by the MediaTek Helio A20 processor. It is an entry-level quad-core processor which is accompanied here by 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity. The device has an additional microSD card support of up to 256GB.

The Spark 7 features a circular fingerprint scanner which is placed at the rear panel. It also features Face Unlock 2.0 for security. The device is pre-installed with Android 11 OS and will have HiOS 7.5 user interface on top.

The power delivery here is taken care of by a massive 6,000 mAh battery unit. There is no fast charging support, however, the brand claims up to 41 days of standby on a single charge.

Tecno Spark 7 India Price And Availability Details

The Tecno Spark 7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 6,999. The 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage model can be purchased for Rs. 7,999. The device is going up for sale starting 16th April on Amazon in Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, and Spruce Green colours.

