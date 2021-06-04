Tecno Spark 7T India Launch Pegged For Next Week; 48MP Camera, HD+ Display Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of Spark 7 Pro recently. The company is gearing up for the launch of another handset in this series. The upcoming device ready to join this lineup is the Spark 7T. We received some information on the new Spark 7 series variant via industry sources. Here's what all we know:

Tecno Spark 7T Expected India Launch Timeline

The Tecno Spark 7T is confirmed to make a debut in the Indian market next week. An industry source revealed this information to us. The official launch date hasn't been announced, but it will be revealed soon considering the launch is next week itself.

Not much has been revealed by the source regarding the Tecno Spark 7T's feature. However, the device is claimed to be the cheapest smartphone with a 48MP camera. The industry source has also shared the image of the handset that confirms a vertically aligned triple-camera module.

Apart from this, the Tecno Spark 7T is expected to sport an IPS LCD display. The image shared by the source confirms a waterdrop notch display. The bezel on all corners including the chin is slim. The panel is expected to measure 6.52-inches and will support an HD+ resolution.

Whether this model will have a higher 90HZ refresh rate as the Spark 7 Pro is uncertain at the moment. The report also suggests that the device will launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The processor details and the software version remain at large.

But, it would be safe to assume it will launch with Android 11 OS. Also, the handset might be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery as per the leaks. As of now, these are the only details that we could source on the upcoming Spark 7T.

But we can expect the company to reveal some more hardware details going forward. The pricing details have also been not hinted at by the company source. But the claims for it to be the cheapest 48MP camera smartphone in India makes us believe that this handset would arrive under Rs. 10,000 price bucket. We will be able to clarify more details in the coming days.

