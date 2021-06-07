Just In
Tecno Spark 7T India Launch Slated For June 11; 48MP Dual Camera, 6000 mAh Battery Confirmed
We recently got some information from industry sources surrounding Tecno's upcoming 5G smartphone in India. The company is prepping up for the Spark 7T launch in India which was tipped to debut this week in the country. Now, the official launch date of the handset has been confirmed. The device's online availability has also been revealed ahead of the launch. Check out the details below:
Tecno Spark 7T India Launch Confirmed
The Tecno Spark 7T will be officially unveiled this Friday, i.e, June 11, in India. The company took to its official Twitter handle to announce the availability of its upcoming budget offering in the country. The device will be available as an Amazon exclusive product.
Ahead of the launch, the e-commerce portal has also created a dedicated microsite for the Tecno Spark 7T that confirms its arrival along with the design and some of the key features.
Notably, the industry source had already revealed the entire design of the handset including a waterdrop notch display surrounded by slim borders on all sides. The rear panel will have a vertical dual-lens camera module.
The handset will flaunt a textured rear surface with gradient skin. The back panel will feature an oval fingerprint scanner for security. As per the Amazon poster, the Tecno Spark 7T will be launched in three different color options.
Is Tecno Spark 7T A Budget 5G Smartphone?
The Tecno Spark 7T's Amazon listing confirms a 48MP AI dual-camera setup at the rear. It also reaffirms the 6,000 mAh battery setup which the industry source had revealed.
Apart from this, the Spark 7T is rumoured to feature an HD+ LCD display measuring 6.5-inches. The processor details are still at large, but we can expect the company or Amazon to drop some clues on the same in the coming days.
Since the chipset details remain unknown, it is hard to guess if the device will have 5G connectivity or standard 4G network support. Nevertheless, the device is expected to launch in the sub Rs. 10,000 price segment.
While this segment is already flooded with some capable offerings by brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Poco, and others, the Tecno Spark 7T is likely to grab the audience with the high-end camera and a massive battery unit.
