Tecno Spark 7T With 48MP AI Dual Camera Launched In India; Sale, Price & Specs

Tecno has expanded its budget Spark series in India with the launch of the Spark 7T. The device comes as an entry-level device powered by the Helio G35 processor. The latest offering by Tecno is announced in the sub Rs. 10,000 category and will be going up against the likes of Realme C25, Narzo 30A, and the Moto E7 Plus. Here's what the Tecno Spark 7T brings to the table:

Tecno Spark 7T Key Specifications

The Tecno Spark 7T is announced with the Helio G35 processor which an entry-segment gaming chipset b MediaTek. The octa-core chipset comes with PowerVR GE8320 GPU support and 4GB RAM. The device is announced with a single 64GB storage option and has an expandable microSD card support as well (up to 512GB).

The Tecno Spark 7T is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The panel comes with standard 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 480 nits. The handset features a waterdrop notch that packs the 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The primary imaging setup at the rear comprises dual sensors. There is a 48MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an additional AI sensor. In terms of connectivity, the device offers standard options such as dual SIM support, 4G LTE, W-Fi, Bluetooth, and OTG support. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock for security and Android 11 OS. The device features a HiOS v7.6 user interface. Rounding off the Spark 7T's spec-sheet is a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 7T India Price And Sale

Tecno has launched the Spark 7T in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration which is priced at Rs. 8,999. However, as a part of an introductory sale, the device will be available at Rs. 7,999. Notably, this offer price would be only available during the first day of the sale.

The Tecno Spark 7T will be available for sale starting June 15 via Amazon in India. The device will be available in Magnet Black, Jewel Blue, and Nebula Orange colors.

Will Spark 7T Receive A Good Response In India?

Tecno has been consistent with budget smartphone launches in the Indian market. The company has improved the Spark series in recent years and we have seen some decent offerings by the brand in this segment.

If we speak of the Spark 7T, the hardware offered for a sub Rs. 10,000 price tag is fair enough. The device is expected to get a good response from the Indian audience.

However, the device has some popular budget smartphones as its major rivals such as the Realme C25 and the Narzo 30A. It would be interesting to see how well it fairs against the competition.

