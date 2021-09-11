Tecno Spark 8P, Camon 18 Premier Google Play Listing Reveals Key Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno is one of the brands that is launching new smartphones from time to time. While we already know that it is all set to launch the Tecno Spark 8 in the next few days, the Tecno Spark 8P has been spotted on the Google Play Listing alongside another upcoming smartphone - the Tecno Camon 18 Premier.

As per a report by 91mobiles, two upcoming smartphones - Tecno Spark 8P and Tecno Camon 18 Premier have been spotted on the Google Play Console. The listings have shed light on some of the key specifications of these devices. It has revealed the display resolution, RAM, software version and chipset details of these new smartphones. For now, there is no word regarding when these two smartphones will be unveiled.

Tecno Smartphones Google Play Listing

From the listing on Google Play Console, it is seen that the Tecno Spark 8P could be launched with a MediaTek MT6769 processor. This is said to be the MediaTek Helio G70 processor that could be teamed up with 4GB RAM. The other aspects revealed by the listing include an FHD+ display along with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. Also, it is listed to run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

On the other hand, the Tecno Camon 18 Premier is listed to get the power from a MediaTek MT6781V/CD chipset that could be the Helio A22 processor, Other aspects of the device as revealed by the listing include 8GB RAM, an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. It is also said to run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Given the differences in these key specs, the Tecno Camon 18 Premier is likely to be an upgraded and relatively more expensive variant as compared to the Tecno Spark 8P.

While the launch date of these upcoming Tecno smartphones remains unknown, the Google Play Console listing hint that the Tecno offerings might be launched globally sometime soon. Also, we can expect to come across further details regarding these phones in the coming days. Until then, we need to take this with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, we know that the Tecno Spark 8 is all set to be launched in India on September 13.

