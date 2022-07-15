Tecno Spark 9 India Launch Confirmed For July 18: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Tecno is expanding its product portfolio as it plans to launch a new smartphone under the Spark lineup. It has been officially confirmed that the company will take the wraps off the Tecno Spark 9 on July 18 in India. It asks users to click on the embedded Amazon link to get more details.

Tecno Spark 9 India Launch Date

Tecno has taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm the launch date of the Tecno Spark 9 in India. The company has confirmed that Tecno Spark 9 will be available via the online retailer Amazon India. Going by the same, the device will be launched on July 18 and it will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 on July 23.

There is a link that has been embedded in the tweet alongside a short video, which teases the arrival of the device in three days. The link redirects to the teaser page on Amazon India, which shows the various specs and features of the upcoming Tecno smartphone.

Tecno Spark 9 Specs

Also, it has revealed some key specs of the upcoming smartphone. As per the official teaser, the Tecno Spark 9 will be launched with 11GB of RAM, which includes the RAM extension capacity as well, Android 12 OS out-of-the-box and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Furthermore, the teaser page on Amazon India shows that the Tecno smartphone in question will be an ultimate performer as it is tipped to be launched with 128GB of internal storage space. The Tecno Spark 9 is confirmed to be launched with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor.

For entertainment, the upcoming smartphone is likely to be launched with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the microsite on Amazon India also confirms the presence of a 5000mAh long-lasting battery.

While the other details of the Tecno Spark 9 remain unknown, the Twitter post shared by the company has teased that this smartphone will have unbelievable pricing for its specs. Given that the launch is slated for Monday, we can expect to come across further reports in the coming days.

