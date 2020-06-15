Tecno Spark Power 2 Confirmed To Launch On June 17 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno is gearing up to launch a new smartphone called - the Tecno Spark Power 2. The phone will be the successor to the Techno Spark Power launched last year. The company has slated the launch of the Spark Power 2 in India for June 17 through its twitter handle.

According to the Flipkart listing, the Tecno Spark Power 2 will come as a budget-friendly phone priced at Rs. 9,999. In terms of specifications, the phone will arrive with a waterdrop notch display and it will have a fingerprint scanner on its back panel. For photography, the device will have a quad-rear camera setup. It will be available in black and blue color variants.

According to the teaser image, the Spark Power 2 will pack a 6000 mAh battery and the company also claimed that the device will run for up to four days on a single charge. Also, the phone will come with fast charging support which can be used for 3 hours with 10 minutes of charging.

According to the Flipkart listing, the phone will include Stereo sound speakers, micro USB port for connectivity. The Spark Power 2 is expected to rival smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi 8, and the Realme Narzo 10A.

The company has recently launched a budget-friendly phone - the Spark 5 in India. The device has a 6.60-inch display with a 90.2% screen-to-body ratio and the display offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio A22 which is paired with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

It runs on HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 5000 mAh non-removable battery. The phone comes with a price of Rs. 7,999 and it is offered in Ice Jadeite and Spark Orange colors.

