Tecno Spark Power 2 Might Arrive Soon In India: Report

Tecno is ready to announce a new smartphone in its 'Spark' series in India. Following the launch of the Spark 5, the company is now expected to launch the Spark Power 2 in the country. The upcoming handset will likely be another budget smartphone that might retail below Rs. 10,000 segment. As of now, the information on the upcoming handset is limited. But, its launch is tipped to be around the corner.

Is Tecno Spark Power 2 India Lunch Imminent?

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is expected to arrive later this month in India, cites a report via 91Mobiles. However, the official launch date is still undisclosed. The publication learned this information from its retail sources. Besides, the moniker no other detail such as pricing or the internals have been tipped.

However, the report suggests that this handset could be launched with a beefy battery that will come with support for fast charging technology. It remains to be seen what all remaining hardware the Tecno Spark Power 2 offers and what would be its key highlight. We might get some details on its innards in the coming days and would keep you updated.

Just to recap, Tecno recently refreshed its 'Spark' series with the launch of the Spark 5 in India. The latest entrant offers features such as a quad-rear camera setup and a punch-hole display panel. The device ships with a 6.6-inch LCD display that offers a 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole which houses an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

]The smartphone runs on the entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 SoC which is combined with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The handset runs on Android 10 OS and has HiOS 6.1 skin pre-installed on it. The rear cameras comprise a 13MP primary sensor, a set of 2MP sensors, and an AI camera. Backing the unit up is a 5,000 mAh battery.

