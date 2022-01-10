Tecno Introduces Telescopic Macro Lens For Its Future Flagship Phones News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone camera is one of the key elements, which keeps getting upgraded with every new generation. With 108MP cameras and a 200x zooming lens, mobile photography has come a long way. The latest innovation comes from Tecno, which has unveiled a new telescopic macro lens that can extend from the phone's body.

Tecno Telescopic Macro Lens Announced

The result is improved quality of the macro images shot from the phone. It enhances the zooming ability of the camera, allowing users to extend it from the device. Tecno has released an official teaser video of the new telescopic macro lens. The video showcases a proxy phone where the lens extends from the chassis.

The video also shows the retractable lens, which allows users to shoot pictures of the subject, even from a distance. The company claims the result of the new lens can be compared to the main camera with just 5x zoom on it. The new Tecno telescopic macro shooter would make a great addition to wildlife photography as well as to click pictures of the nighttime sky.

What's more, Tecno says there's scope for a bigger aperture on the extendable lens. This would make it ideal to shoot in low-lit environments. Additionally, the popular Chinese company said the design of the new camera is compact, surpassing the need for too much space under the hood. However, Tecno has refrained from providing details.

Tecno Telescopic Macro Lens: Should Apple, Samsung Be Worried?

Let's admit it. Advanced smartphone photography is exquisitely possible on premium mid-range devices and above. When it comes to mobile photography, Apple iPhones have secured one of the highest ranks, despite launching devices with just one or two lenses for generations. Next up, we have Google and Samsung, bringing in some of the latest techs to smartphone photography.

Other brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, and so on have also delivered some phones with really good cameras. The new Tecno telescopic macro lens with a unique extendable design should surely worry these brands. But that said, one should note that the video only features a dummy model. It's unclear when a smartphone with this tech would arrive.

