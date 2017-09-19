Tecno to launch its ‘Made for India’ i-Series smartphones in 15 states across India

Tecno Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based company Transsion Holdings today announced plans to expand its footprint in India by launching a range of smartphones in 15 states. Earlier in April Tecno Mobile unveiled its 'Made for India' 'i' series product portfolio in 3 markets - Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The "i-series" product portfolio of Tecno consists of 5 smartphones - i3, i3 pro, i5, i5 pro and i7 priced in the range of INR 7,990 to INR 14,990 (MOP) and comes in various colors like Champagne Gold, Sky Black, and Space Grey.

Tecno Mobile i-series of smartphones is in line with company's philosophy of 'Think Globally and Act Locally'. The product portfolio is 'camera-focused' based on 'Indian photography preference' survey conducted with a sample size of 2000. Tecno aims at redefining photography with its unique image processing engine that enables consumers to capture true images in every light conditions.

To boost the consumer confidence all Tecno products come with a unique promise of '151' which offers 100 days' replacement warranty, 50 percent buyback and 1-year one-time screen replacement. To further delight the consumers '151' comes as an initial free offering for a limited period for new markets.

Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO (Tecno and Infinix India) while speaking about the plans said, "Around 3 months ago we launched our products in only 3 markets in India and the response received has been very good. We aim to replicate this success across other markets and our target is to be among the Top 5 smartphone brands in India by the end of next year."

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

TECNO i-series for India The ‘Made for India' features of Tecno range of smartphones allows consumers to own the night with its image processing PIXELEX engine that permits brighter night photography. The software algorithm of the camera is optimized as per Indian consumers localized needs in terms of skin tone, color preference, contrast, and brightness. All phones are equipped with dual flash for front and quad LED for rear camera to deliver optimum light while clicking pictures in low light conditions. Other Features Tecno smartphones come with an all-metal body, stunning design, and the display is sharp and vibrant with wide viewing angles. The phone sits amazingly light in the hand owing to the narrow bezel and slim design even with high capacity batteries. The smartphones are also equipped with an anti-oil fingerprint sensor that provides hassle free access to the phone under all Indian lifestyle and weather conditions. It comes with bigger batteries to ensure uninterrupted usage in terms of web browsing, reading or even consuming video content. To enhance the battery experience, Tecno smartphones come with Rocket Charging that helps reduce the charging time by at least 20 percent as compared to traditional fast charge. Tecno smartphones are based on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 along with the highly customizable HiOS that will deliver a personalized smartphone experience. The smartphone packs in 4GB RAM /32 GB ROM in i7. All smartphones support 4G VoLTE and ViLTE and offer a host of other amazing features such as Video Call Flash, Split Screen, Hi Cloud, 360-degree Flash among other key features. Availibility Tecno Mobile will retail in 15 major markets of India. In addition to Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan, will now also be available in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Naidu, Kerala, Karnataka, the North Eastern States and Assam, West Bengal, Rest of Bengal, Andaman and Sikkim. The products will now be available across 40000 retail touchpoints in these markets. Tecno is currently supported by 850+ service touch points of Carlcare. Carlcare's first Company Owned Service Center in Noida will become operational from September 2017. In Karnataka, Tecno will be present across 4000 + retail touchpoints and 35+ service touchpoints. Mr. Kapoor has stated, "We are working towards strengthening our distribution and after-sales service network and make Tecno smartphones available to our customers across India. We are starting with our first Company Owned Service Center in Noida and we plan to open 14 more by the end of the year. Company Owned Service Centers will form an important part of Tecno offline channels to provide consumers with better service." He added, "We'll keep learning from the market and try providing products that match Indian consumer needs and become a daily part of their lives. Currently, i-series is focused on low light photography, battery solution, and design."