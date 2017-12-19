10.or E and 10.or G will be listed at Rs. 2,000 discount on Amazon

On Tuesday, Amazon India was in the headlines as the retailer revealed that they will be announcing a new 10.or (pronounced as Tenor) smartphone in the country today. This move is believed to be meant to take over the newly launched Flipkart Billion Capture+ smartphone.

Amazon India has also sent out media invites for the launch event slated to happen today in New Delhi. Though the soon to be launched Amazon smartphone will be official, there are claims that it will not be put for sale until January 2018. Given that Amazon has teamed up with 10.or for the launch of smartphones, it is clear that the online retailer is aiming to achieve a good position for itself in the smartphone arena of the country. Amazon had launched the Fire phones in the past but the lineup did not fare well in terms of sales.

Along with the announcement of an upcoming 10.or smartphone that is to be launched today, Amazon India also revealed an interesting early Christmas sale. According to the announcement, the 10.or Celebrations will be hosted on Amazon India on December 21. During the sale, the 10.or E and 10.or G smartphones will be listed at Rs. 2,000 discount.

Notably, the 10.or E is the first smartphone launched by the company. The device comes in two variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. During the early Christmas sale tomorrow, the device will be available at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 respectively.

Talking about the other smartphone launched by the company, the 10.or G is also available in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 10,999 and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs. 12,999. In tomorrow's sale, this device will be listed for Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively.