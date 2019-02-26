That's how foldable iPhone could look like, if Apple ever makes one News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Apple might acknowledge the latest industry trend.

Foldable smartphones seem to be the next big thing in the mobile industry. With Samsung and Huawei launching their respective foldable devices, it's just a matter of time other manufacturers jump the bandwagon.

Apple might be the next major manufacturer to build a foldable smartphone. At least that's what the company's previous patent filings suggest. Many industry analysts have noted that producing a folding smartphone will be a huge challenge for Apple. But if the Cupertino-based company comes up with its own foldable device, how will it look like?

Dutch industrial designer Roy Gilsing might have the answer. Gilsing is a well-known product developer who has worked closely with firms like Rabobank, Colgate-Palmolive and Fresh 'n Rebel.

He has created an imaginary model of Apple's version of a foldable iPhone. The images show a device with two display where the outer screen has a 1:3 aspect ratio, while the foldable display has a 2:3 aspect ratio.

The device will be able to switch easily between the iPhone and iPad-mode. Users will be able to use the device in both landscape and portrait mode. One of the images also shows that a partial fold would allow users to transform the device into a mini-notebook with a keyboard.

"It would be so cool to hold an iPad-size screen in your pocket. And it's really convenient to make calls and chat with a long style phone," said Roy Gilsing.

