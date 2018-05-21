The Huawei Nova 3e set to launch on the 25th of May

Huawei is all set for the launch of the Huawei Nova 3e in Malaysia, which is a rebranded version of the Huawei P20 Lite. In fact, this is nothing but a rebranded Huawei P20 Lite, which was recently launched in India for Rs 19,999. Just like the Indian iteration (which offers 24 MP selfie camera), the Huawei Nova 3e is also expected to have a 24 MP front-facing camera.

The company is also including free goodies (until stocks last) like tripod selfie stick, which usually retails for a price of MYR68 ($17). Considering the specs list, the Huawei P20 Lite is expected to be priced less than $400.

Huawei Nova 3e specifications

The Huawei Nova 3e is fitted with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,280 pixels) FullView display with the aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, it is powered by a Hi-Silicon Kirin 659 processor. The memory aspect of the smartphone is taken care of by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has an all-glass design with a dual vertical camera setup on the back. Overall, the smartphones look modern, as it boasts an Apple iPhone X style notch at the top, which reflects in the higher screen to body ratio. Not only that, this could be the most affordable Huawei smartphones with a USB type C port with fast charging support.

The smartphone features a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, which is comprised of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 right out of the box. A 3,000mAh battery, face recognition technology and NFC support round up the list.

Top features of Honor 7X

Overall, the Huawei Nova 3e looks a lot like a flagship smartphone, except for the chipset. In fact, the HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa-core chipset is also found on the Honor smartphones, which costs a fraction of the Huawei P20 Lite (which is same as the Huawei Nova 3e).