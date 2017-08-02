The latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus 5 adds EIS for 4K video recording

OnePlus 5 owners should consider themselves lucky as the company keeps sending them software updates on a regular basis. From adding new features to fixing bugs, these updates improve the overall performance of the device.

OnePlus is again rolling out a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 5. The company started sending the update from July 31. Carrying the build number 4.5.7, this OTA update brings in a promised feature, optimizations and some bug fixes. Let's start with most highlighted part of the update. It is the addition of EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for providing the 4K video recording support.

OnePlus 5 owners were eagerly waiting for this particular feature since it was promised at the launch of the flagship phone. Besides this, now there is a new OnePlus font called Slate available to users. So now you can switch between the default Roboto font and the new OnePlus Slate font.

The OxygenOS update also includes the Android security patch for the month of July and the latest GMS package. The Wi-Fi connectivity has been improved as well the battery life. Also, the update allows for a smoother automatic backlight adjustment.

As mentioned earlier, some of the bugs have been fixed by this update. Sound leaks in the speakers while using earphones has been fixed, so is the camera shutter sound when the device is in silent mode for Indian region. There is also a fix for missing sound channels when recording videos.

Unfortunately, the update doesn't seem to solve the battery drain issue following the 911 reboot fix. However, Indian users don't have to worry about that. As always, this OTA will be incremental. So don't worry if you haven't received the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update, just be patient. As for the size, the update weighs in at 310MB.

Just to remind you, make sure your OnePlus 5 is sufficiently charged before you start the installation process. Also, you are recommended to use the Wi-Fi instead of the mobile data pack for downloading the update.