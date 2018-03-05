The phone you don't deserve, but the one you need right now

Gone are the days when mobile phones were only used to call or message people. Now, these piece of hardware has become an integral part of our daily routine that involves media consumption, clicking pictures, looking for directions on the map, listening music or making payments for that matter.

While these features in a smartphone make our lives easier, it's almost impossible to leave the house without them. Also, we tend to panic when our phones are running low on battery.

But a new phone has been developed that will keep you connected but will also give a proper break from your smartphones.

The light Phone 2, which has been described as the 'dumb phone,' has been released, and it can only perform the basic functions of a mobile device. It comes in a size of a credit card and offers black and white color option.

It doesn't support any apps, which means you won't be able to scroll through Facebook feed or upload a picture on Instagram. Also, you won't be able to play any games while traveling, but you can make calls, send and receive texts, set alarms and ask for basic direction.

Many users have praised the device as it is the first step towards breaking our mobile phone addiction, reports Business Insider.

The phone is basically designed to carry alongside a smartphone. The idea behind this is to encourage is to enable users to leave their smartphones behind and still be able to stay in touch with people if they really need to.

The website states: "By allowing you to leave behind your smartphone, it encourages you to spend quality time doing the things you love the most, free of distraction.

"We call this 'going light'.

"The Light Phone 2 brings a few essential tools, like messaging and an alarm clock, so it's even easier to ditch your smartphone more often, or for good."

"It's a phone that actually respects you."

Users will also get a map setting on the device to help them get from point A to B. This is the second product from the company founded by Joe Hollier and Kai Tang have invented.

The previous version only allowed users to make and receive calls, but the new iteration adds few more tricks under its sleeve while still being able to keep them away from their smartphones.

The world's smallest Dell XPS 13 (2018): First impressions

The company sold over 10,000 Light Phones and has high expectations from the recently launched device.