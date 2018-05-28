The Moto C gets Bluetooth SIG certification; To be launched soon

We know how Motorola smartphones are doing these days. By offering budget-friendly phones with the best quality, there is no doubt that they will reach the highest peak in near future.

Especially after the launch of Moto E and Moto G series, they have seen a tremendous increase in their sales ratio. Now, they are working on adding a new line of budget phones known as Moto C. The company is expected to launch its new series this year. Though there is no official announcement regarding the launch, it is just our guess work since it recently received Bluetooth certification.

The series have also cleared FCC along with Bluetooth SIG certification. This gives us a hint that the company may launch this smartphone sometime soon.

If you observe the Bluetooth SIG and FCC certificates, the Moto C models are listed with the model numbers XT1750 and XT1754. No much information is revealed for now, but if we consider the previous leaks and rumors, then the phone with model number XT1750 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek 6580 chipset.

It is also expected to come with a 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device may house a battery of 2350mAh capacity and may run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

On the other hand, the device with model number XT1754 is said to be a more powerful smartphone compared to the previous model. It can be considered as a Moto C Plus variant with some high-end specs in it.

It may come equipped with a MediaTek 6737 processor and may bear some extra features than the original model.

We are expecting the phone to launch sometime in between May and July since the Moto G and the Moto E were announced around the same time last year.

Source