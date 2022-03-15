The Motorola Edge X30 With Under-Screen Camera In Works; 512GB Storage, 60MP Front Camera Expected News oi-Megha Rawat

A new iteration of Motorola's flagship phone -- the Edge X30, is said to be in the works, just days after it was announced in China. The Motorola Edge X30 under-screen camera version could be the new flagship, replacing the Edge X30. The Edge X30 was renamed the Edge 30 Pro in India and other countries. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor powers the phone, which is touted as the cheapest flagship smartphone on the Indian market.

The forthcoming Edge X30 under-display edition was teased by a Motorola executive. The executive also posted a snapshot of the device, which shows the phone's name as "moto edge X30 under-screen camera version." There are no camera apertures in the photos given by the executive. This could mean that the Lenovo-owned firm will finally release its first phone with an under-display camera.

The Edge X30 and the Edge X30 under-screen edition will have no significant differences. The front camera will most likely be the only discernible variation between the two handsets. According to the current leak, the Edge X30 screen edition would include 512GB of storage. The smartphone is slated to be released on March 17th in China.

Motorola Edge X30 Specifications

The Moto Edge X30 has a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It also has a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. HDR10+ and the DCI-P3 color gamut are also supported by the display.

A punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor are featured on the display. The phone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, as well as 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 with a sleek stock UI from MyUI 3.0 on top.

The Moto Edge X30 has a triple camera configuration on the rear, including a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. For selfies, there is a 60MP camera on the front. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W rapid charging capabilities.

Motorola Edge X30 Price

The Moto Edge X30 costs about Rs. 38,000 for the 8GB/128GB model, roughly Rs. 40,300 for the 8GB/256GB model, and roughly Rs. 42,700 for the 12GB/256GB model. The 122GB/256GB type of the special edition Moto Edge X30 costs about Rs. 47,500. The phone comes in two colors: blue and white.

