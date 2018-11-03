These flagships actually have a lower battery life than their precursors: report

The Washington post journalist Geoffrey A. Fowler found something interesting during his series of tests on popular smartphones, including both Android and iOS. He found out that some new smartphones are actually worse compared to their counterparts.

Usually one would think that a newer smartphone is better in terms of battery, performance, and others. However, Fowler's test reveals that in few cases, the older devices fare better than their newer counterpart when it comes to battery performance.

For Android, Fowler found that Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL tested better compared to the latest Pixel 3. However, both the device failed to beat the Pixel 3 XL.

For iOS, Apple XS didn't perform really well compared to the iPhone X. In fact, the iPhone 8 Plus marginally won against the iPhone XS and XS Max. Remarkably, the iPhone XR grabbed the top spot in the entire list in terms of battery life, beating out the top Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Despite the results of Pixels and iPhones, most of the results show that newer phones get better battery life than older phones. The results also show that bigger phones tend to have a longer battery life thanks to their bigger batteries.

For the test, Fowler used a light meter to set every device at the exact same brightness level. He also made a script that made the phones endlessly scroll through web pages.

Smartphone batteries have always been a major concern for the OEMs when making a smartphone or any other smart device. There have been a lot of tests done to amplify the battery performance of these devices.

Most of the electronic devices used today such as our smartphones, laptops, and even the electric vehicles make do with lithium-ion batteries. The size of these devices determines the size of the batteries and vice versa.

