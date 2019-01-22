ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

These Nokia smartphones might receive Android Pie update soon

The next Nokia smartphones which are expected to get the taste of Android Pie are the Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Android Pie has been out for a while now and the OS has started making its way to a number of smartphones available in the market. The smartphone manufacturers have started dishing out the latest Android OS to their respective smartphones so that their users can make the most out of it.

    These Nokia smartphones might receive Android Pie update soon

     

    While Samsung is going in with full force and has been rolling out the update for its devices, the other brands are also not left behind. HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer is also known for rolling out timely updates for Nokia smartphones. The company has recently released Android Pie update for the Nokia 8 and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones and now, some other Nokia smartphones are tipped to receive the update.

    The next Nokia smartphones which are expected to get the taste of Android Pie are the Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6. While the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are the company's older releases, the 3.1 Plus is the latest offering by the company. All of the three devices were seen running with Android Pie onboard on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench by a NokiaPowerUser.

    As with the other Geekbench listings, the Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6 listing reveals the scores which these smartphones have achieved in the single-core and multi-core tests. The Nokia 3.1 Plus scored 833 points in the single-core test and 3,516 points in the multi-core tests. The Nokia 5 achieved 648 points in the single-core tests and 2,430 points in multi-core tests. Whereas, the Nokia 6 achieved 655 points in the single-core test and 2,490 points in the multi-core test.

    HMD Global has not yet confirmed any Android Pie update for the Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones. However, the Geekbench listing does assure that we might see an Android Pie update for the aforementioned smartphones sometime in the future soon.

    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue