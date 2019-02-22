These smartphones will support Android 9 Pie News oi-Karan Sharma Here is the list of all the smartphones from all the brands which support Android 9 Pie. All you need to know.

Last year Google introduced its latest Android version 9.0 Pie back in August. At the initial stage, the Android Pie was not available for all the smartphone, only the premium phone was having the latest Android update. But now the scenario is changed, now there are plenty of old models which also supports the latest Android update. Here is the list of smartphone which supports Android Pie.

Asus smartphones which support Android 9 Pie Asus ROG Phone Asus ZenFone 4 Pro Asus ZenFone 5Q Asus ZenFone Live Asus ZenFone 4 Max Asus ZenFone 5 Lite Asus ZenFone Max Pro Asus ZenFone 4 Max Pro Asus ZenFone 5 Max Asus ZenFone Max Plus Asus ZenFone 5 Asus ZenFone 4 Asus ZenFone 5Z

Essential smartphones which support Android 9 Pie Essential Phone

Google smartphones which support Android 9 Pie Google Pixel Google Pixel XL Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 XL Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 XL

Huawei smartphones which support Android 9 Pie Huawei Honor 7A Huawei Honor 10 Huawei Mate 10 Huawei Nova 3i Huawei P10 Plus Huawei Y5 Prime Huawei Honor 7X Huawei Honor Note 10 Huawei Mate 10 Lite Huawei P Smart Huawei P20 Huawei Y6 Huawei Honor 9 Huawei Honor Play Huawei Mate 10 Pro Huawei P Smart Plus Huawei P20 Lite Huawei Y7 Huawei Honor 9N Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 Lite Huawei P10 Huawei P20 Pro Huawei Y7 Pro Huawei Honor 9 Lite Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design Huawei Nova 3 Huawei P10 Lite Huawei Y3 Huawei Y7 Prime (2018)

HTC smartphones which support Android 9 Pie HTC Desire 12 HTC U11 Eyes HTC Desire 12 Plus HTC U11 Life HTC U Ultra HTC U12 Plus HTC U11 HTC U12 Life HTC U11 Plus

Lenovo smartphones which support Android 9 Pie Lenovo K5 Note Lenovo Z5

LG smartphones which support Android 9 Pie LG G7 One LG Q Stylus LG G7 Fit LG Q7 LG G7 ThinkQ LG V30 LG G7 ThinkQ Plus LG V30S ThinkQ LG K11 Plus LG V35 ThinkQ

Motorola Moto G6 Moto Z2 Play Moto G6 Play Moto Z3 Moto G6 Plus Moto Z3 Play Moto X4 Motorola P30 Moto Z2 Force

Nokia Nokia 2.1 Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia X5 Nokia 3.1 Nokia 7 Nokia X5.1 Nokia 5.1 Nokia 7 Plus (update) Nokia X6 Nokia 5.1 Plus Nokia 7.1 Nokia 6.1 Nokia 8 Sirocco

Samsung Samsung Galaxy A6 Samsung Galaxy J7 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Samsung Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Samsung Galaxy J8 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Samsung Galaxy On6 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy Fold Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Samsung Galaxy Tab A Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Samsung Galaxy J3 Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Samsung Galaxy J4 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Samsung Galaxy J6 Samsung Galaxy S9

Sony Sony Xperia XA1 Sony Xperia XZs Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Sony Xperia XZ2 Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Sony Xperia XA2 Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Sony Xperia XA2 Plus Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra Sony Xperia XZ Sony Xperia XZ Premium Sony Xperia XZ1 Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Vivo Vivo NEX Vivo NEX A Vivo NEX S Vivo V11 Vivo V11 Pro Vivo X21 (update) Vivo X21 UD (update) Vivo X23 Vivo Y83 Pro Vivo Y97 Vivo Z1

Yu ZTE Yu Ace ZTE Axon 9 Pro