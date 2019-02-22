These smartphones will support Android 9 Pie

Last year Google introduced its latest Android version 9.0 Pie back in August. At the initial stage, the Android Pie was not available for all the smartphone, only the premium phone was having the latest Android update. But now the scenario is changed, now there are plenty of old models which also supports the latest Android update. Here is the list of smartphone which supports Android Pie.
Asus smartphones which support Android 9 Pie
Asus ROG Phone
Asus ZenFone 4 Pro
Asus ZenFone 5Q
Asus ZenFone Live
Asus ZenFone 4 Max
Asus ZenFone 5 Lite
Asus ZenFone Max Pro
Asus ZenFone 4 Max Pro
Asus ZenFone 5 Max
Asus ZenFone Max Plus
Asus ZenFone 5
Asus ZenFone 4
Asus ZenFone 5Z
Essential smartphones which support Android 9 Pie
Essential Phone
Google smartphones which support Android 9 Pie
Google Pixel
Google Pixel XL
Google Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 XL
Huawei smartphones which support Android 9 Pie
Huawei Honor 7A
Huawei Honor 10
Huawei Mate 10
Huawei Nova 3i
Huawei P10 Plus
Huawei Y5 Prime
Huawei Honor 7X
Huawei Honor Note 10
Huawei Mate 10 Lite
Huawei P Smart
Huawei P20
Huawei Y6
Huawei Honor 9
Huawei Honor Play
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
Huawei P Smart Plus
Huawei P20 Lite
Huawei Y7
Huawei Honor 9N
Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Huawei P10
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Y7 Pro
Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design
Huawei Nova 3
Huawei P10 Lite
Huawei Y3
Huawei Y7 Prime (2018)
HTC smartphones which support Android 9 Pie
HTC Desire 12
HTC U11 Eyes
HTC Desire 12 Plus
HTC U11 Life
HTC U Ultra
HTC U12 Plus
HTC U11
HTC U12 Life
HTC U11 Plus
Lenovo smartphones which support Android 9 Pie
Lenovo K5 Note
Lenovo Z5
LG smartphones which support Android 9 Pie
LG G7 One
LG Q Stylus
LG G7 Fit
LG Q7
LG G7 ThinkQ
LG V30
LG G7 ThinkQ Plus
LG V30S ThinkQ
LG K11 Plus
LG V35 ThinkQ
Motorola
Moto G6
Moto Z2 Play
Moto G6 Play
Moto Z3
Moto G6 Plus
Moto Z3 Play
Moto X4
Motorola P30
Moto Z2 Force
Nokia
Nokia 2.1
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Nokia X5
Nokia 3.1
Nokia 7
Nokia X5.1
Nokia 5.1
Nokia 7 Plus (update)
Nokia X6
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Nokia 7.1
Nokia 6.1
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A6
Samsung Galaxy J7
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy J8
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A9 Star
Samsung Galaxy On6
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy Tab A
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
Samsung Galaxy J3
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
Samsung Galaxy J4
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy J6
Samsung Galaxy S9
Sony
Sony Xperia XA1
Sony Xperia XZs
Sony Xperia XA1 Plus
Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Sony Xperia XA2
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
Sony Xperia XZ
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Sony Xperia XZ1
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
Vivo
Vivo NEX
Vivo NEX A
Vivo NEX S
Vivo V11
Vivo V11 Pro
Vivo X21 (update)
Vivo X21 UD (update)
Vivo X23
Vivo Y83 Pro
Vivo Y97
Vivo Z1
Yu
ZTE
Yu Ace
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more