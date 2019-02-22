These smartphones will support Android 9 Pie

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Last year Google introduced its latest Android version 9.0 Pie back in August. At the initial stage, the Android Pie was not available for all the smartphone, only the premium phone was having the latest Android update. But now the scenario is changed, now there are plenty of old models which also supports the latest Android update. Here is the list of smartphone which supports Android Pie.

    Asus smartphones which support Android 9 Pie  
    Asus ROG PhoneAsus ZenFone 4 ProAsus ZenFone 5Q
    Asus ZenFone LiveAsus ZenFone 4 MaxAsus ZenFone 5 Lite
    Asus ZenFone Max ProAsus ZenFone 4 Max ProAsus ZenFone 5 Max
    Asus ZenFone Max PlusAsus ZenFone 5 
    Asus ZenFone 4Asus ZenFone 5Z 

    Essential smartphones which support Android 9 Pie 
    Essential Phone 

    Google smartphones which support Android 9 Pie
    Google Pixel
    Google Pixel XL
    Google Pixel 2
    Google Pixel 2 XL
    Google Pixel 3
    Google Pixel 3 XL

    Huawei smartphones which support Android 9 Pie     
    Huawei Honor 7AHuawei Honor 10Huawei Mate 10Huawei Nova 3iHuawei P10 PlusHuawei Y5 Prime
    Huawei Honor 7XHuawei Honor Note 10Huawei Mate 10 LiteHuawei P SmartHuawei P20Huawei Y6
    Huawei Honor 9Huawei Honor PlayHuawei Mate 10 ProHuawei P Smart PlusHuawei P20 LiteHuawei Y7
    Huawei Honor 9NHuawei Mate RS Porsche DesignHuawei Mate 20 LiteHuawei P10Huawei P20 ProHuawei Y7 Pro
    Huawei Honor 9 LiteHuawei Mate 9 Porsche DesignHuawei Nova 3Huawei P10 LiteHuawei Y3Huawei Y7 Prime (2018)

    HTC smartphones which support Android 9 Pie 
    HTC Desire 12HTC U11 Eyes
    HTC Desire 12 PlusHTC U11 Life
    HTC U UltraHTC U12 Plus
    HTC U11HTC U12 Life
    HTC U11 Plus 

    Lenovo smartphones which support Android 9 Pie
    Lenovo K5 Note
    Lenovo Z5

    LG smartphones which support Android 9 Pie 
    LG G7 OneLG Q Stylus
    LG G7 FitLG Q7
    LG G7 ThinkQLG V30
    LG G7 ThinkQ PlusLG V30S ThinkQ
    LG K11 PlusLG V35 ThinkQ

    Motorola 
    Moto G6Moto Z2 Play
    Moto G6 PlayMoto Z3
    Moto G6 PlusMoto Z3 Play
    Moto X4Motorola P30
    Moto Z2 Force 

    Nokia

    		  
    Nokia 2.1Nokia 6.1 PlusNokia X5
    Nokia 3.1Nokia 7Nokia X5.1
    Nokia 5.1Nokia 7 Plus (update)Nokia X6
    Nokia 5.1 PlusNokia 7.1 
    Nokia 6.1Nokia 8 Sirocco 

    Samsung  
    Samsung Galaxy A6Samsung Galaxy J7Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy A6 PlusSamsung Galaxy J7 DuoSamsung Galaxy S10
    Samsung Galaxy A8 StarSamsung Galaxy J7 PrimeSamsung Galaxy S10e
    Samsung Galaxy A8 PlusSamsung Galaxy J8Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy A9 StarSamsung Galaxy On6Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
    Samsung Galaxy FoldSamsung Galaxy Note 8Samsung Galaxy Tab A
    Samsung Galaxy J2 ProSamsung Galaxy S8Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
    Samsung Galaxy J3Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 
    Samsung Galaxy J4Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 
    Samsung Galaxy J6Samsung Galaxy S9 

    Sony 
    Sony Xperia XA1Sony Xperia XZs
    Sony Xperia XA1 PlusSony Xperia XZ2
    Sony Xperia XA1 UltraSony Xperia XZ2 Compact
    Sony Xperia XA2Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
    Sony Xperia XA2 Plus 
    Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra 
    Sony Xperia XZ 
    Sony Xperia XZ Premium 
    Sony Xperia XZ1 
    Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact 

    Vivo
    Vivo NEX
    Vivo NEX A
    Vivo NEX S
    Vivo V11
    Vivo V11 Pro
    Vivo X21 (update)
    Vivo X21 UD (update)
    Vivo X23
    Vivo Y83 Pro
    Vivo Y97
    Vivo Z1

    YuZTE
    Yu AceZTE Axon 9 Pro

