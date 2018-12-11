This is how Screen Unlock in the OnePlus 6T works faster every time

On Sunday, December 9 OnePlus published a blog post where the Chinese smartphone had explained the reason behind the inclusion of in-display fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T. The company has also mentioned how this technology works on the phone. According to OnePlus, the Screen Unlock gets better with time, as it learns through sophisticated algorithms during the continuous usage by the owner.

The blog post was published on OnePlus Forums BY Dale F who is copywritten for OnePlus. In the post, he explained how the company has spent over a year to design and develop the perfect in-display sensor for OnePlus 6T. The smartphone comes with a 2nd-generation optical fingerprint module.

According to Dale, " The OnePlus 6T's Screen Unlock combines software and hardware to ensure it works perfectly every time.

When a user places their finger on the 6T's in-display fingerprint sensor, it sends out light to illuminate the finger, allowing the sensor to "see" the user's fingerprint. During the testing stage, we discovered that green light gives the best results when it comes to recognizing fingerprints, which is why we went for this color."

OnePlus also claimed that the OnePlus 6T "uses sophisticated algorithms to improve over time as they learn more about the way you unlock your phone."

According to OnePlus software engineers, "Every time a user successfully unlocks the phone with their fingerprint, the sensor also records areas of the finger that weren't registered in the initial fingerprint setup stage," said Yale Liu, software engineer, OnePlus. "This fingerprint data is then added to the data the phone already holds, making it more complete. So, every time the in-display fingerprint sensor is used, it gathers more data about the user's fingerprint. This means that over time, the phone will unlock even faster."

He also mentioned that algorithms are sophisticated enough to reorganise your wet finger, or if you have a cut on it. In all these cases the phone adds new data to an algorithm which helps to improve the unlock speeds.