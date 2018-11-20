Thuraya X5-Touch: The first Satellite smartphone based on Android announced

Thuraya has launched the world's first satellite smartphone based on Android OS. The Thuraya X5-Touch comes with the goodness of Android OS with always connected satellite network connection. Here is the complete information about the latest and smart sat-phone.

Price and availability

The Thuraya X5-Touch will be available from the December of 2018 in the selected Europian market for a price of 999 Pound Sterling (Rs 91631.78). As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Thuraya X5-Touch in India.

Thuraya X5-Touch specifications

One thing is pretty clear that the smartphone is not a flagship device, at least in terms of specifications. Smartphones with similar specifications are available in India under Rs 10,000 price mark. However, the Thuraya X5-Touch is made to withstand impacts and to offer satellite network.

The Thuraya X5-Touch houses a 5.2-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The device offers a typical 16:9 aspect ratio with some of the thickest bezels that we have seen on a smartphone. The device weights at 262 grams and comes with IP67 water and dust resistance rating with MIL-STD-810 certification, which re-affirms that the smartphone can withstand extreme weather conditions without any hassle.

The smartphone comes with a dual SIM card solution, where, the first SIM card slot can accept a normal SIM with 2G/3G/4G network capability and the second slot is reserved for the satellite network. Additionally, the device comes with GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS navigation support with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 2 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The device has an 8 MP primary camera and a 2 MP selfie camera. The main camera can shoot standard pictures and can also record 1080p videos @30fps.

A 3800 mAh battery powers the Thuraya X5-Touch, and the smartphone runs on the Android 7.1 Nougat OS (stock Android) with all the necessary features that an Android smartphone should offer.

Source