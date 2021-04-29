Tim Cook Reveals The Most Popular iPhone Of 2020 News oi-Vivek

Apple has been selling a large number of iPhones, especially from the iPhone 12 series. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO has now revealed the most popular iPhone of 2020, and it wasn't surprising. Here are some of the things that the Apple CEO shared during the latest revenue report.

Besides the most popular iPhone, Tim Cook has also confirmed that the company is also selling the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max in large numbers. As expected, the iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone, which has outsold every other model from the current series of iPhone. Do note that, all four iPhone 12 models are powered by the same A14 Bionic processor.

Tim Cook hasn't said anything about the sales of the iPhone 12 mini. According to early reports, the sale of the compact iPhone has been a little underwhelming, and it is also said that the company might actually halt the production of the iPhone 12 mini and concentrate on other models.

As per the pricing in India, Apple did increase the price of the iPhone 12 series of smartphones when compared to the iPhone 11 series. However, Apple did see a good reception of iPhone 12 smartphones in India, but they aren't able to grab the top three positions, which are still with the Chinese smartphone brands.

Apple also witnessed a rise in both revenue and profit, where the company made a revenue of $89.6 billion and a profit of $23.6 billion for fiscal Q2 2021, which is much higher than the profit and revenue posted by the company in 2020. Tim Cook also said that the company might face some issues when it comes to the supply chain in Q3 2021, which might lead to a loss of up to $4 billion to the company.

Not just Apple, many brands are expected to face supply chain issues, mainly electronic products, where there is an acute shortage of silicon. This means some of the popular products might stay off the shelves and these brands will definitely do their best to come out of this situation as soon as possible.

