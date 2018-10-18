Titan M security chipset on Google Pixel 3 explained

What does Titan M chipset do?

Storing and enforcing Android Verification Boot counters

Storing rate limiting invalid attempts to login into a device

Control over the physical buttons, which disables misuse of the hardware buttons by hackers

Enforcing factory-reset policies, where only the owner of the smartphone can reset or restore the smartphone

Control over third-party software update or app update (even Google cannot install an update without owners consent)

How does Titan M chipset work?

The Titan M chipset is a separate chip, which reduces the attack surface from malware like Rowhammer, Spectre, and Meltdown, which are known to utilise hardware level exploits.

Titam M comes with dedicated memory, cache, and these are not shared with the rest of the smartphone, which will help to prevent from physical or software level attack.

Titan M is optimised for mobile experience with low power usage, low-latency, hardware crypto acceleration, tamper detection, and secure, timely firmware updates. Google also has control over the manufacturing of the Titan M chipset from an early stage, which eliminates any leaks.

Titan M specifications

The Titan M chipset is based on ARM Cortex-M3 coupled with 64 Kbytes of RAM. It also comes with extra protection against side-channel attacks and augmented with defensive features to detect and respond to abnormal conditions. The Titan M verifies the signature of its flash-based firmware using a public key built into the chip's silicon. If the signature is valid, the flash is locked so it can't be modified, and then the firmware begins executing.