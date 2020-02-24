Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance 5 Reason Why Gold Has Been Climbing To New Highs Again
- Automobiles Kia Sonet Official TVC Released: Technically Sound & Ground Breaking
- Movies Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Shoot For A Romantic Song Titled ‘Jugnu'
- Lifestyle Swara Bhaskar’s Kashmiri Kaani Weave Sari Is Ideal For Casual Outings
- Sports India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips
- News God of Water: Myth about 'Jaleswar' temple of rural Bengal
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
- Travel Top 6 Places To Visit In India To Observe Maha Shivratri!
Top 10 Best 4G Dual SIM Android Smartphones Under Rs 7,000
Smartphone market is getting bit in the India. Chinese handset manufactures like Lenovo and Xiaomi have flooded the wide-variety smartphones in the Indian market at an affordable price range. Now, we can see many smartphone are coming up with 4G connectivity option in India.
Even more smartphones are also offering 4G connectivity along with dual-SIM options as well. These Android smartphones are priced keeping the Indian budget sensitivity smartphone market.
SEE ALSO: Hot Exchange Offers: Top 10 Deals on Best Smartphones Available in India
To give a better options of 4G smartphone with dual-SIM option. we have jotted down some best smartphone under the price tag of Rs. 7,000. Take a look at the slider below to know more...
Lenovo A2010
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) display
- 1.0 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 32GB
- Dual SIM
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 5MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP fixed-focus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE/3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Phicomm Energy 653
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- 8MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash, f/2.4 aperture
- 2MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G LTE / 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS
- 2230mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with AGC Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 32GB
- Dual SIM
- MIUI v6 on top of Android 4.4 (KitKat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE/3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG
- 2200mAh battery
Motorola New Moto E (2nd Gen) 4G
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor with 400 MHz Adreno 306 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- 5MP rear camera
- VGA front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G LTE / 3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2390mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 2:
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with AGC Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 32GB
- Dual SIM
- MIUI v6 on top of Android 4.4 (KitKat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera, 720P HD video recording
- 4G LTE/3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG
- 2200mAh battery
Lenovo A6000
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Android 4.4 (KitKat) with Vibe 2.0 UI
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor with 400 MHz Adreno 306 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 8.2mm thick and weighs 128 grams
- 4G LTE / 3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2300mAh battery
InFocus M350
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- Android 4.4 (KitKat) with InLife UI
- 1.5 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6732 processor with Mali-T760 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE/3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG
- 2500 mAh battery
Coolpad Dazen 1
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Android 4.4 (KitKat) with Cool UI 6
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE, 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
InFocus M2 4
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.2-inch (1280 × 768 pixels) 355PPI LTPS display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 (MSM8928) processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- 8MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lenses
- 8MP auto-focus front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- Dual micro SIMs
- 4G LTE / 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 + BLE and GPS
- 2010mAh non-removable battery
Panasonic T45 4G
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) IPS display
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- VGA front-facing camera
- 21 regional languages
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 1800 mAh battery
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
28,499
-
18,500
-
25,999
-
34,938
-
1,06,900
-
16,999
-
28,499
-
10,990
-
18,500
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,378
-
62,900
-
34,938
-
45,499
-
11,999
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
13,545
-
40,920
-
73,999
-
10,958
-
15,990
-
24,000
-
21,450