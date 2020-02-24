Top 10 Best 4G Dual SIM Android Smartphones Under Rs 7,000 News oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone market is getting bit in the India. Chinese handset manufactures like Lenovo and Xiaomi have flooded the wide-variety smartphones in the Indian market at an affordable price range. Now, we can see many smartphone are coming up with 4G connectivity option in India.

Even more smartphones are also offering 4G connectivity along with dual-SIM options as well. These Android smartphones are priced keeping the Indian budget sensitivity smartphone market.

To give a better options of 4G smartphone with dual-SIM option. we have jotted down some best smartphone under the price tag of Rs. 7,000. Take a look at the slider below to know more...

Lenovo A2010

Key Features

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) display

1.0 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

micro SD card up to 32GB

Dual SIM

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

5MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP fixed-focus front-facing camera

4G LTE/3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2000mAh battery Phicomm Energy 653

Key Features 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

8MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash, f/2.4 aperture

2MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G LTE / 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS

2230mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime

Key Features

4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with AGC Dragontrail Glass protection

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 305 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

micro SD card up to 32GB

Dual SIM

MIUI v6 on top of Android 4.4 (KitKat)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G LTE/3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG

2390mAh battery Motorola New Moto E (2nd Gen) 4G

Key Features

4.5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Android 5.0 (Lollipop)

1.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor with 400 MHz Adreno 306 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

5MP rear camera

VGA front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G LTE / 3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2200mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 2:

Key Features

4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with AGC Dragontrail Glass protection

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 305 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

micro SD card up to 32GB

Dual SIM

MIUI v6 on top of Android 4.4 (KitKat)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera, 720P HD video recording

4G LTE/3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG

2200mAh battery Lenovo A6000

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Android 4.4 (KitKat) with Vibe 2.0 UI

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor with 400 MHz Adreno 306 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

8.2mm thick and weighs 128 grams

4G LTE / 3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2300mAh battery InFocus M350

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

Android 4.4 (KitKat) with InLife UI

1.5 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6732 processor with Mali-T760 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP auto focus front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE/3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG

2500 mAh battery Coolpad Dazen 1

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Android 4.4 (KitKat) with Cool UI 6

1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE, 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2500mAh battery InFocus M2 4

Key Features

4.2-inch (1280 × 768 pixels) 355PPI LTPS display

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 (MSM8928) processor with Adreno 305 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

Expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

8MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lenses

8MP auto-focus front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

Dual micro SIMs

4G LTE / 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 + BLE and GPS

2010mAh non-removable battery Panasonic T45 4G

Key Features

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) IPS display

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

1GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

VGA front-facing camera

21 regional languages

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

1800 mAh battery

