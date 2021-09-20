Top 10 Camera Smartphones At Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 & Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

Here, we've made a list of the top 10 camera smartphones at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for this year. Presently, both Flipkart and Amazon are yet to announce the sale dates. However, both retailers have begun teasing the possible discount offers. We've made a list based on these teasers, assuming these phones would be on discount.

Google Pixel 4a Camera At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

One such phone is the Google Pixel 4a, which has been teased on Flipkart. Here, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 says one can experience the Pixel camera at an amazing price. Presently, the Google Pixel 4a starts from Rs. 31,999. However, Flipkart says there's a price drop and the phone would be available from Rs. 20,000 and above - but has refrained from revealing the exact discount price.

Apple iPhone 12 At Discount

Next up is the iPhone 12 series, including the high-end iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro. Both the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will likely offer a huge price cut on the iPhone 12 series, especially after the iPhone 13 release. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max pack some of the best cameras, making it a good buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 At Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 At Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are among the most advanced camera phones in the market. These phones are among the top camera phones in the market, packing an under-display camera. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is said to offer these foldable phones at a discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price Cut Tipped

A few new Samsung phones are tipped to release during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might also get a huge discount during this sale. As part of the top 10 camera smartphones, one can check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at a discount here.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

Joining the list of top 10 camera smartphones at a discount is the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. With its Hasselblad cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is one of the best camera-centric phones. If you're looking to get this phone, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will likely offer a price cut.

OnePlus 9R At Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021

Also, the OnePlus 9R is another top camera smartphone in the market. This phone is a flagship but packs a few trimmed-down features of the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. If you're looking for a top camera phone within budget, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 might offer you the OnePlus 9R at a huge discount.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Camera Discount

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is among the top-rated camera phones available in the Indian market. Like most Xiaomi flagships, the Mi 11 Ultra is available at an affordable price for the specs it offers. Now, the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 will further offer a huge price cut on this premium phone.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

And that's not all. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is further offering a price cut on the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. As part of the top camera smartphones, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion packs several camera upgrades, which can now be purchased at a discount on Flipkart.

Vivo X60 Pro Discount Offer

Vivo phones have debuted with several camera upgrades, especially for selfies. Phones like the Vivo X60 Pro are among the top camera smartphones, which will not get a price cut at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021.

Realme GT Master Edition Price Cut

The Realme GT Master Edition is among the new launches from the company that packs an upgraded camera. The Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to get a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.