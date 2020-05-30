Just In
- 32 min ago Realme Buds Q To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price
-
- 53 min ago Mitron TV App Not Homegrown; Rather A Rebranded App From Pakistan
- 1 hr ago How To File Income Tax Returns Online: Step By Step Instructions For E-Filing
- 3 hrs ago BSNL Offering Four 4 Months Free Services To Its Broadband Customers: How To Avail
Don't Miss
- Movies ISKCON Now Accepts Shemaroo's Apology: We Do Not Believe In Revengeful Acts
- Automobiles MG ZS EV Bookings To Reopen On June 1: Will Be Introduced In Six New Cities
- News COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh at 3,461
- Lifestyle Muscle Cramps: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment
- Sports Steven Gerrard turns 40: Notable players never to win the Premier League
- Finance These Stocks Have Outdone Nifty's Fall In March; Gained Up To 78% During Lockdown
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In June
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
TRAI Suggests 11 Digit Mobile Numbers In India
TRAI has come up with a new recommendation, where the regulator suggested 11 digit mobile numbers as against 10 to increase the user base in the country. The regulator has issued these guidelines under its 'Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services' consultation papers.
"Switching from 10 to 11 digits with the first digit for mobile number as '9' would give a total capacity of 10 billion numbers," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in its new consultation papers. Adding to that, "With the current policy of allotment after 70 percent utilization, this would suffice till India has seven billion connections. This could mean liberal allocation to service providers and administrative ease."
Besides, the telecom regulator states that data-only SIM which used in dongles and some more products are directly shifted to 13-digit numbers instead of 10 digits. For the unaware; the Department of Telecommunication has already recommended 13-digits for M2M connections. Meanwhile, the regulator said the numbers that have been already surrendered by telecom operators might be given others.
"Sparingly used sub-levels in levels (starting with) '2', '3', '4', '5', and '6' may be withdrawn after seeking sub-level-wise utilization from the operators providing fixed-line services and can be used for future allocations," it said. "After exhausting all the surrendered numbering resources, the existing SDCA codes starting with '6', '3', '4', and '2' may be used for mobile services by suffixing with '0', '1', '8', and '9'," Trai added.
TRAI Will Take Call On Floor Pricing After The Lockdown Ends
Apart from that, TRAI said that it rejected the operators' request to set up the floor pricing as soon as possible. All three leading operators have asked the regulator to fix the floor pricing for prepaid plans. In fact, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea believe that this can save the industry as the government is not providing any relief to them.
On the other hand, TRAI said that setting up floor prices are not good for consumers as it will affect their pockets, and they have shell out more money from their pocket.
-
49,999
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
74,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
8,420
-
12,650
-
5,050
-
8,440
-
27,400
-
24,080
-
16,999
-
16,510
-
18,999
-
20,700