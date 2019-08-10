TRAI Warns Consumers Against Mobile Tower Scams News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has warned consumers against fraud companies and individuals requesting money deposit as government Tax under the Telecom Act to rent out their properties for installing mobile towers.

"It has been brought to the notice of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India that some companies, agencies, individuals are fraudulently asking members of the public to deposit money in their personal/companies account as Government Tax under Telecom Act for leasing their premises for installation of mobile towers," the telecom regulator said.

TRAI also informed that these companies are issuing fake 'No Objection Certificates / Permissions' for the installation of tower purportedly issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Adding to that TRAI is in no way responsible for any claims, loss or damages that the public may face and if anyone is facing these issues and will have to take up the matter with the law enforcing agencies.

"The public at large is hereby informed that TRAI is neither directly nor indirectly involved in any manner, in levy of any tax fee on leasing of premises for installation of mobile towers or for issuing any 'No Objection Certificates' for the purpose," the regulator said.

TRAI also pointed that, if anyone dealing or entering into agreements with such companies, agencies and individuals will be doing so at his / her their own risk and TRAI shall not be responsible for any claim or loss or damages, whatsoever, suffered directly or indirectly. Affected persons may take up the matter with the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, the regulator has issued the new draft for the television and broadcasting sector. TRAI suggest that the new rules for channel selection like an app from the third party which consumers can use is irrespective of their service provider.

TRAI said it felt the need to have a channel selection system developed by a third party to facilitate easy channel selection by consumers.

