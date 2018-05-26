Transsion Holdings launches its second store in India; plans to open 15 more this year

China-based Transsion Holdings has launched its second exclusive COCO (company-owned, company operated) service center in Mumbai to provide customer services through its exclusive after-sales service brand, Carlcare.

Carlcare was established in the year 2009 and now it has 2,000+ service touch points (including third-party cooperation partners) with the presence in 50+ countries.

Following the overwhelming response from our customers owing to Carlcare's par excellence capabilities, faster and superlative repair efficiencies, we have further strengthened our service commitment to the Indian customers by launching our second exclusive Carlacare's COCO Centre in Mumbai. With this launch, we intend to cater to after-sales service needs of our customers in the West market," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India said.

The newest COCO service center, inaugurated at Prime Mall, is in accordance with the company's plan to set up about 15 stores across India this year.

This launch is a step ahead and aligned with our robust plan of opening 15 exclusive COCO stores this year to cater to the after-sales service needs of our customers across India. We are confident that we will continue to enhance their mobility experience", he adds.

Additionally, the exclusive store will service all brands under TRANSSION Holdings including itel, TECNO, Infinix, and Spice.

The new center will offer service proposition of 72-hour turnaround time across its brand portfolios thus, bringing in faster and superlative repair efficiency and as part of the Demo Zones, the center will also display the complete range of mobile phones across TRANSSION's brands to provide a complete experience to the customers.

Carlcare's COCO service center will have a separate branch warehouse within the heart of city i.e. Vikhroli.

The warehouse will have 4 bikers in place who will ensure same day delivery further helping to achieve 97 percent of the target with 3 days' repair turnaround time across Mumbai.

Spread over an area of 24,000 sq. ft., the Carlcare India has state of art central warehouses for spare parts supply, fully equipped to maintain a smooth workflow.

It has 23 state-level spare part warehouses, currently in operation across India