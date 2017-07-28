Trending News Today: Airtel VoLTE, Vivo V5 Plus price cut, Vodafone 70GB 4G, iPod nano, Sony XZ1

Like every other day, here is our tech highlights of the day that you can catch up with. Scroll down for more GizBot daily roundup for the day.

Airtel to launch VoLTE service to counter Reliance Jio Airtel is slated to roll out its 4G VoLTE services all over India by March 2018 in order to counter the Reliance Jio services those are creating a buzz in the country. Vodafone announces Rs. 244 plan with 70GB 4G data for 70 days In an attempt to complete with Reliance Jio, Vodafone has come up with a new Rs. 244 plan that offers 1GB 4G data per day and unlimited calls for 70 days. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 India Pre-Orders Today Xiaomi's best sellers such as Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4A went on pre-orders in India today. iPod nano, shuffle Discontinued as Apple Looks to Simplify Lineup Apple has discontinued the iPod nano in an attempt to simply its product lineup. This might be a little shocking to the fans of Apple. Nokia 8 might get Lumia Camera UI Microsoft Mobile has transferred over 500 Nokia design patents to HMD Global. This has led to the speculation that the Lumia Camera UI might be used by the company's flagship smartphone - Nokia 8 to be launched on August 16. AMD Announces India Prices and Availability of Low-Cost Ryzen 3 CPUs AMD has launched the low-cost Ryzen 3 CPU series. The new Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 are priced under Rs. 10,000 and the sale has also debuted worldwide. Moto G5S Plus rumor roundup The Moto G5S Plus is one of the highly anticipated smartphones to be launched by the company. Here is a possible rumor roundup of the smartphone with the potential specifications. Huawei Mate 10 to have full-screen display, confirms CEO Huawei Mate 10 that is likely to be launched in October this year has been confirmed to feature a full-screen display by the company's CEO. A full-screen display is nothing but a bezel-less display. BSNL asks net users to change password after malware attack BSNL has advised the broadband users to change the default system password as a section of its broadband system has been affected by a malware attack impacting over 2,000 broadband modems as these subscribers hadn't changed the default password "admin". Sony XZ1 appears with Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM Sony is speculated to launch three smartphones at the IFA 2017 show floor in Berlin. In the meantime, the key specifications such as Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS of the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ1 have been leaked. Vivo V5 Plus Receives a Price Cut in India The Vivo V5 Plus selfie-centric smartphone has received a price cut in India taking its pricing to Rs. 22,990 in the country.