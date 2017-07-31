Twitter to offer automated promotion service starting at $99 per month

Twitter is now offering a solution to help its users amplify their messages automatically.

"We've developed a way for you to grow your following and have your Tweets reach more people without creating ads or managing campaigns," the company has stated in its recent post on its business page.

Basically, Twitter has started a beta subscription program that will promote accounts and tweets for $99 (approximately Rs. 6,349) per month. While that sounds interesting, the company has also said that the first 30 days of automated promotion will be free.

The new program also comes after Twitter announced another dismal quarter of earnings, in which the company had no user growth and saw ad prices decline.

However, talking about this new program the company has stated that it is different from regular ads. Compared to the old ads program, Twitter will now boost tweets and accounts automatically. "Instead of creating and optimizing separate Twitter Ads campaigns yourself, this program will do the heavy lifting," the company stated in a landing page for the program.

This is a closed beta program which is only available to the invited accounts. Further, in order to participate in this private beta program user's will need to sign up for a new account to launch any new ad campaign. Besides, previous ads account will no longer be accessible. The good news though, if users enter the beta program and, in the future, decide they want information from their old ads account, then they can send an email at autoadshelp@twitter.com and Twitter will retrieve the desired information.

How to apply and how the program works?

1. Interested users or participants can fill out a form on the landing page to reserve their place in the beta audience.

2. Once the form is filled users will get an email from the company confirming the place and date the free trial.

3. Users can Tweet as they normally do and some of those Tweets will automatically be promoted.

4. Participants will start receiving a bi-weekly report that details the consistent follower and engagement growth they earn by being in the program.

5. After 30 days of the program the free trial will end and the account will be automatically renewed at a charge of $99 per month.

6. Participants can cancel at any time. Any cancellation requests will apply to the following billing period. Refunds will not apply for current billing periods.