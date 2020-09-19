Just In
- 7 min ago Disney+ Hotstar Reduces Price Of VIP Pack: Find Out Why
-
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day 2020: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
- 3 hrs ago TRAI Asks Telecom Operators To Highlight All Terms And Conditions Of Tariff Plans
- 3 hrs ago Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum System Requirement Revealed: Can Your PC Make The Cut?
Don't Miss
- News Augustawestland: CBI chargesheets Michel, Rajeev Saxena
- Movies Disha Salian's Death Case: Twitter Calls For Investigation, #EvidenceScreamMurder Trends
- Sports IPL 2020: Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Best possible 11, India timing, Live details
- Finance FDI In Defence Sector Increased To 74%
- Lifestyle Rosh Hashanah 2020: Know About This Festival In Detail
- Automobiles EMoS WYLD Electric Cruiser Motorcycle Unveiled: Here Are The Details
- Education ICSI Quiz Competition 2020 For Online Current Affairs And General Knowledge
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
Two Alleged Realme Phones Appear On TENNA; Specifications Tipped
Realme launched the Realme X7 series in China earlier this month. Now, it seems Realme has two more 5G handsets in its portfolio. Recently, both handsets with model numbers RMX2117 and RMX2173 have visited TENAA, revealing some features as well.
RMX2117 Phone Details
As per the TENAA listing, the RMX2117 phone will measure 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm dimensions and weighs 194 grams. It said to pack a 4,900 mAh battery. On the other hand, Digital Chat Station has also revealed some key features of the RMX2117 phone.
As per the report, the handset will pack a 6.5-inch punch-hole display along with Full HD+ resolution. Further, the display will offer a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz sampling rate. Lastly, it said to get power from the octa-core processor, and the exact name of the chipset still unknown. Speaking of the optics, the phone is believed to pack a triple rear camera which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, lastly a 2MP lens. It is likely to flaunt a 16MP front snapper for selfies and videos.
The phone will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will support the 5G connectivity. The handset is expected to be priced around 1,500 Yuan (around Rs. 16,311) in China. There is a rumor that the RMX2117 phone will arrive under the Realme Q series.
Realme RMX2173 Details
Taking about the other alleged phone, the Realme RMX2173 will measure 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm dimensions and said to pack a dual-cell battery with a capacity of 4,200 mAh. Other goodies of the phone are listed with a 6.43-inch display, 5G connectivity. The battery capacity and dimension of the phone are almost similar to the Realme X7.
Apart from this, nothing more is known about the alleged phone. We expect to get more information in the coming days until then we will request you to take the information with a pinch of salt.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,785
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
12,999
-
15,999
-
9,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
13,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999