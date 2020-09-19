Two Alleged Realme Phones Appear On TENNA; Specifications Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched the Realme X7 series in China earlier this month. Now, it seems Realme has two more 5G handsets in its portfolio. Recently, both handsets with model numbers RMX2117 and RMX2173 have visited TENAA, revealing some features as well.

RMX2117 Phone Details

As per the TENAA listing, the RMX2117 phone will measure 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm dimensions and weighs 194 grams. It said to pack a 4,900 mAh battery. On the other hand, Digital Chat Station has also revealed some key features of the RMX2117 phone.

As per the report, the handset will pack a 6.5-inch punch-hole display along with Full HD+ resolution. Further, the display will offer a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz sampling rate. Lastly, it said to get power from the octa-core processor, and the exact name of the chipset still unknown. Speaking of the optics, the phone is believed to pack a triple rear camera which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, lastly a 2MP lens. It is likely to flaunt a 16MP front snapper for selfies and videos.

The phone will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will support the 5G connectivity. The handset is expected to be priced around 1,500 Yuan (around Rs. 16,311) in China. There is a rumor that the RMX2117 phone will arrive under the Realme Q series.

Realme RMX2173 Details

Taking about the other alleged phone, the Realme RMX2173 will measure 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm dimensions and said to pack a dual-cell battery with a capacity of 4,200 mAh. Other goodies of the phone are listed with a 6.43-inch display, 5G connectivity. The battery capacity and dimension of the phone are almost similar to the Realme X7.

Apart from this, nothing more is known about the alleged phone. We expect to get more information in the coming days until then we will request you to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Via

