Two Mysterious Oppo Smartphones Spotted Online

Oppo seems to have two new smartphones in its portfolio. Both the handsets have been spotted on various certification sites. One of them has made an appearance on TENAA with model number PDYM10. On the other hand, another smartphone with model number Oppo CPH2123 has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification. It is yet to be known with which name both the handsets will be launched. The company has not yet commented on anything. However, some features of both phones have come to the fore from the certification sites.

Oppo PDYM10 Details

As per the TENNA listing, the Oppo PDYM10 might debut as a flagship smartphone. It will support dual-mode 5G connectivity and measure 162.2 X 75.0 X 7.9mm dimensions. For display, it is said to pack a 6.4-inch display with high resolution. Coming to the software, the handset might run on Android OS.

Oppo CPH2123 Details

As per the Wi-Fi Alliance certification, the alleged Oppo CPH2123 smartphone expected to come under the mid-range segment. On the software front, it is likely to run on Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7 custom skin on top. The camera features and hardware details of the phone are still under wraps.

Nothing more is known about both phones at the moment. But we hope the company will share more information in the coming days. Now, Oppo is prepping up to launch the Oppo A6 in India. The smartphone will be the successor to the Oppo A5 2020 which was launched last year.

Not much is known about this phone as well. The smartphone is expected to come with an advanced chipset, quad-camera setup, a massive battery, and a high-resolution display. There are rumors that the phone will come between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000. The phone is expected to launch in India in September. Although the exact date was not known.

