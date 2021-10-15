Two Mystery iQOO 5G Phones Appears At Google Play Console; New Flagships? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is working on two new smartphones following the Z5 series. Two new mystery phones by the company have just been spotted at the Google Play console giving a fair insight into the key specifications as well as the design. The iQOO V2136A and the V2115A are the latest models which recently have been certified by two other popular Chinese mobile authentication platforms, i.e, TENAA and 3C.

iQOO V2136A, iQOO V2115A Specifications Revealed Via TENAA

The iQOO V2136A and V2115A Google Play listing has been first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. As per the listing, the iQOO V2136A will be packed with an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution. The leaked image on the website suggests punch-hole camera cutout and curved edges. While this listing doesn't reveal the display size, the previous TENAA listing suggested a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel.

The device will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The Google Play Console database further hints at the Snapdragon 888 SoC and Android 11 OS. The configuration tipped is 8GB RAM. However, it is rumoured to come with up to 12GB RAM and a 128GB storage option. Only the aforementioned features have been tipped by the Google Play Console listing.

Thanks to the TENAA and the 3C certification listing, the other key features such as battery and camera specifications have also been revealed. The device is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary camera and a pair of 13MP sensors.

There could be a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. Lastly, the iQOO 2136A is leaked with a 4,500 mAh battery unit accompanied by 120W fast charging.

The second variant spotted at the Google Play Console database, i.e, the V2115A is listed with a Snapdragon 778G SoC and 8GB RAM. This variant will also ship with Android 11 OS and a curved-edged display. The panel will have the same 1080p FHD+ resolution.

Likewise the V2136A, the V2115A has also cleared its certification via TENAA and 3C in China. The previous listing suggested a triple-lens camera setup at the back housing a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. Instead of an AMOLED panel, this model is tipped with a 6.67-inch TFT display. The batter here is speculated to be a 4,900 mAh unit clubbed with 44W fast charging.

