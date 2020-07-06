Two Mystery Oppo Smartphones Bag TENNA Certification; Complete Specification Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo might have started working on two more mid-range smartphones for the masses. The mystery devices with the model number Oppo PDYM20 and the PDYT20 were first spotted at TENNA where some of their features were tipped. Now, both the device have paid a visit to the mobile authentication website once again. However, this time their entire specifications have been listed. Additionally, both models have cleared their certification via 3C in China which confirms their existence.

Oppo PDYM20 And PDYT20 Features Tipped Via TENNA Database

As per the TENNA listing, both the devices bear identical designs and features. This is likely an indication that they both are different models of the same smartphone. Sadly, their moniker is yet to be revealed. Going by the spec-sheet, the Oppo PDYM20 and the PDYT20 will be sporting an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

The display will measure 6.5-inches as suggested by the previous listing. Also, there will be a punch-hole for the selfie camera positioned on the top-left corner. The processor driving both smartphones will be the same which will be an octa-core chipset with 2.0GHz clock speed. The software on both units will be Android 10 OS which will likely be layered with Color OS 7.2 UI.

The TENNA listing suggests that the PDYM20 will come with 4GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration. On the other hand, the Oppo PDYT20 will ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Coming to the optics, the TENNA listing reveals a triple-rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor.

There will also be an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor likely for wide-angle and depth shots respectively. The fingerprint scanner will be mounted on the side panel. Also, these handsets will come with 5G connectivity support. A 3,945mAh battery is said to fuel both the models.

It remains to be seen in under which series both these handsets make a debut in the market. And if the company plans on bringing the new smartphones first in China or will select any other market. Since they have bagged their certification from various mobile authentication platforms more details should arrive soon.

