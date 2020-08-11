Two Mystery Realme 5G smartphones Bags TENNA Certification; Primary Features Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme seems to have q few more smartphones in the making. Two mystery smartphones by the company have been spotted online. The upcoming smartphones are expected to be mid-range 5G devices. Both smartphones have been spotted online at TENNA mobile authentication website where some of their features have also been mentioned.

Is Realme Working On New 5G Smartphones?

Two Realme smartphones with the model number RMX2176 and the RMX2200 has been certified via TENNA mobile authentication platform in China. Starting with the Realme RMX2176, the device is said to come with 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm dimensions. It is said to arrive with a 6.46-inch display. However, the resolution and display panel type is not revealed.

The TENNA listing further reveals that the handset will ship with a dual-battery setup; out of which will have a rated capacity of 2,100 mAh. No details on the fast charging capacity have been revealed by the listing.

Coming to the Realme RMX2200 model number, the handset is listed with 164 x 76 x 8.6mm dimensions. This variant is said to come with a slightly bigger 6.52-inch display panel. As per the TENNA listing, the device will come with a 4,890 mAh battery unit. The fast-charging capabilities of this model also haven't been tipped by the TENNA listing. Besides, the listing reveals only the aforementioned features of the upcoming Realme smartphones.

However, a report via Digital Chat Station gives insight into the complete hardware of the Realme RMX2176. As per the report, the device will come with a 6.43-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole design. It will also incorporate a fingerprint scanner for security.

For photography, there could be a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensor. The device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. As per the leak, the smartphone will come with a 4,300 mAh battery unit and 65W rapid charging.

