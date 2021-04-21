Two Mystery Vivo Smartphones Spotted At TENAA; Design, Specifications Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Ahead of the launch of the Vivo V21 series, two new smartphones by the company have cleared their certification via TENAA in China. The Vivo V2069A and the Vivo V2066A model are the mystery Vivo smartphones that have been spotted out in the wild. The specifications and design of both smartphones have been tipped by the listing TENAA listing. Check out the details below:

Mystery Vivo Smartphones Listed At TENAA

Both the Vivo V2066A and the V2069A are leaked with a gradient looking rear panel. The smartphones are leaked in a bluish shade with the key distinction in design being the camera layout. The Vivo V2066A has a triple-lens camera module packed inside a vertical array.

On the other hand, the V2069A also has a vertical camera alignment on the top-left but has dual sensors. Both units feature an identical design upfront comprising a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The volume and the power keys on both V2066A and V2069A are positioned on the right spine.

The Vivo V2066A's TENAA listing points at 164.51 x 76.32 x 8.41 dimensions and a 6.5-inch display. with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The LCD display will support 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The triple-lens camera setup at the back is said to feature a 13MP primary lens.

The main lens will be paired up with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth lens. The Vivo V2066A will ship with an 8MP selfie camera. The listing suggests an octa-core processor with 2.0GHz clock speed combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It remains to be seen if the company packs this mystery smartphone with a MediaTek or Snapdragon processor. The device is mentioned with a 4,910 mAh battery.

The Vivo V2069A is spotted with a 6.58-inch display that has 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution. Similar to the V2066A, the processor details are not clearly specified for the V2069A as well.

The smartphone is listed with a 2.2GHz octa-core processor. The imaging setup here is said to comprise a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. This unit will also have an 8MP lens and a 4,910 mAh battery unit.

