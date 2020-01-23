Two New Oppo Smartphones Pops On Geekbench: MediaTek Helip P90 SoC Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo might have a bunch of smartphones under development. Following the Oppo 5G smartphone spotting on TENNA, two new Oppo devices have made it to Geekbench database listing. The names of both the smartphones have been undisclosed by the listing. But, some of the key specifications have been revealed.

Upcoming Oppo Smartphones Spotted At Geekbench

The mystery Oppo devices spotted on Geekbench bears the Oppo CPH2035 and the Oppo PCLM50 model numbers. The former has already been certified by BIS indicating its arrival in the Indian market sometime soon.

As for the listed specifications, the Oppo CPH2035 has been spotted running on the latest Android 10 OS. It seems that the Chinese manufacturer will release all of its upcoming handsets, be it affordable or high-end with the new Android version going forward. Besides, we might see the new Color OS 7 UI as well on the upcoming device.

The processor powering the Oppo CPH2035 is a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, suggests the Geekbench listing. The processor will be clubbed with 8GB RAM. There is no mention of the storage. In the benchmark scores, the device logged 319 and 1,496 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The Oppo PCLM50, on the other hand, seems to be the high-end model between the two. This one also appeared with Android 10 OS expected to be based on a custom Color OS skin.

The processor is unspecified, however, the smartphone has been listed with 8GB RAM. As for the benchmark scores, the Oppo PCLM50 logged 2,988 points in the single-core tests and 7,894 points in the multi-core tests.

As of now, the Geekbench listing reveals only the aforementioned details on the upcoming Oppo smartphones. We are still waiting for some more prominent leaks which can give us an insight into the names as well as the hardware of the upcoming smartphones.

via

Best Mobiles in India