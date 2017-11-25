UK smartphones sales remained flat annually in Q3 2017, Apple continued to lead: Counterpoint

According to the latest research from Counterpoint's Market Pulse service, Apple continued to lead the smartphone market with just over 34 percent share despite sales declining sequentially. Samsung was the second largest brand, slightly behind Apple.

Meanwhile, UK smartphones sales remained flat annually in Q3 2017, while the overall handset market (including feature phones) declined by 8 percent year on year.

Parv Sharma, Research Associate at Counterpoint Research said, "the Chinese giant Huawei was the third largest brand, with consistent double-digit market share, leveraging a diverse portfolio across all price-tiers, but still some distance behind Samsung and Apple that represent something approaching a virtual duopoly."

"Like we see in the US market, Apple & Samsung together control more than two-thirds of the UK smartphone market in sales volumes and more than 80 percent in sales value." Samsung was the second largest brand, slightly behind Apple, with flat market share YoY. The Chinese giant Huawei was the third largest brand, with consistent double-digit market share, leveraging a diverse portfolio across all price-tiers, but still some distance behind Samsung and Apple that represent something approaching a virtual duopoly. Like we see in the US market, Apple & Samsung together control more than two-thirds of the UK smartphone market in sales volumes and more than 80 percent in sales value," Sharma.

Counterpoint said that Chinese vendors Huawei, Alcatel and Motorola capture the next positions in the UK smartphone market and in the premium segment Apple led the smartphone market followed by Samsung.

On premium smartphone market Research Director, Peter Richardson, said, "The UK is one of the strongest markets for Apple globally and this is reflected in the premium segment's share of the market overall. Despite Apple being at the tail-end of a product cycle through most of the 3Q, the premium segment (>USD 500 wholesale) still grew both in terms of volume and value, while the overall market volume fell. Apple dominated the premium segment and was the main contributor to overall market value share - especially as the Average Selling Price (ASP) of the newly launched iPhone 8 was higher than the iPhone 7's launch price. Samsung also enjoyed a strong position, accounting for almost one-third of the premium market volume during the quarter. Apple and Samsung together leave very little room for other players."

Richardson added, "The Apple iPhone 7 was the bestselling smartphone and contributed to 15 percent of the total smartphones sold in Q3 2017. Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were second and third. Samsung also has a strong range of all price bands and it, together with Huawei, provided a strong volume platform that was resilient to attack most other brands."

Speaking about UK distribution channels, Peter Richardson said, "The UK operators and retailers have developed one of the best multi-channel distribution systems worldwide; few other countries offer quite the same level of sophistication. However, the limited range of brands offered in volume by the main operators means that market share is concentrated among just a few players. We don't see this changing anytime soon as distribution power is, if anything, is increasingly focused on the main operators."