Unannounced Vivo V9 leaked with a full screen-display and iPhone X like notch

Vivo came out with a unique innovation at MWC 2018. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer basically brought a smartphone with a feature that we had been wanting to see on a mobile for a long time. As such, Vivo unveiled Vivo Apex a concept phone with a full bezel-less display. And there was no notch.

But this phone may or may not be launched in the market. We are still waiting for some confirmation. The company has also scheduled an event for March 5 and we are expecting some announcements to be made.

However, amidst all this, it seems that Vivo has not just been working on this smartphone. The company might be gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the V series as well. And this device to looks to be interesting.

Well, a smartphone dubbed as Vivo V9 has just been spotted on billboards all over Pangkal Pinang City, Bangka Island, Indonesia. The Vivo 9 smartphone shown on the billboards features a similar design like the Apple iPhone X. Vivo V9 seems to have a full-screen design with a small notch at the top. The bezels on the smartphone seem to be quite thin.

While there are not many details about the device right now, the billboards have also advertised the unannounced device with a new 24MP selfie camera sensor. It looks like the handset will be a camera-centric device.

Apart from that, the image on the screen of the device is of Agnez Mo, an Indonesian singer, songwriter, and actress. She is also the brand ambassador of Vivo for the V series. But that is all we can make out from the leak. In any case, we are expecting more details to pop up in the coming days.

Besides, as the smartphone seems to be advertised by its maker already in the market, we are expecting that the official unveiling should happen soon. We will be keeping a close eye on this case.

Meanwhile, the iPhone X design seems to be getting more popular among Android brands. Just yesterday at MWC 2018, Asus unveiled the Zenfone 5 and 5Z smartphones and they too came with a similar design. Further Oppo has also been reportedly working on a smartphone called Oppo R15 with such features. It looks like we will have a lot of options when it comes to Android versions of the iPhone X.

Via