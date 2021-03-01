Unknown Xiaomi Smartphone Leaks With 50MP Camera; Likely To Be Mi 11 Ultra News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is ready to launch new variants of the Mi 11 smartphones. The Mi 11 Pro and the Mi Ultra smartphones are expected to launch alongside the Mi 11 Lite in the coming months. The brand will be packing top-notch hardware inside the upcoming Mi flagship smartphones. The Mi 11 Ultra will be the top-of-the-line variant in the Mi 11 series. The flagship device is expected to feature a QHD+ OLED display and the Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, a new leak is doing rounds which suggest a mystery Xiaomi phone in the making with a 50MP primary camera. It is said to be the Mi 11 Ultra itself.

Alleged Mi 11 Ultra Camera Specifications

Tipster Abhishek Yadav took to Twitter to hint at the development of the new Xiaomi smartphone with a 50MP camera. The device was spotted by the tipster in the MIUI camera app. As per Yadav, this handset could be the Mi 11 Ultra. The leaks in recent times have suggested the same primary camera for the Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi is working on 50MP camera smartphone.

Evidence of Xiaomi's 50MP camera smartphone found in MIUI camera app, could be Mi 11 Ultra. (https://t.co/QO42r7Aya7) https://t.co/LdzlyqhJVS pic.twitter.com/hiI4FztPTV — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 1, 2021

Not just the primary camera, the other sensors have also been tipped by the leaks. The Mi 11 Ultra is said to launch with a 48MP wide-angle camera sensor and another 48MP sensor which will be a telephoto sensor.

Recently leaked renders have suggested that the smartphone's rear camera module will also hold a secondary display. It seems that the company is fiddling with the design for good on the new flagship.

Other leaked features of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Lite include Android 11 OS wrapped around MIUI 12.5 interface and 5G network support. The company might pack the device with a 5,000 mAh battery aided 67W wired fast charging support and 10W wireless charging.

