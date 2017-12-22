Upcoming Apple iPhones will feature significantly larger batteries

While we are still hungover with this year's iPhones, the 2018 models of iPhones have already attracting a lot of rumors.

As per the information we have obtained so far, Apple will launch three different iPhone models next year. Two of the iPhones are expected to feature the OLED displays, while there is said to be a cheaper version of the iPhone X with an LCD screen. Now, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has revealed an interesting piece of information about the upcoming iPhones.

According to him, all the 2018 models of iPhones could arrive with significantly larger batteries. Well, before you get too excited, you should know that bigger batteries doesn't necessarily equate to better battery life. Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple will need to employ bigger batteries in its future iPhones for powering the "upgraded 3D sensing and AR-related functions."

Even this year, Apple decide to embrace a new battery design its iPhone X, with two different units connected to each other in an L-shaped layout. So it is not surprising if the company wants to make more changes in 2018.

What's more, instead of flex PCB, rigid-flex PCB will be used for the batteries. However, bigger batteries also mean that other parts of the device could get smaller such as the processor.

The same analyst had also predicted Apple will launch a direct successor of iPhone X in 2018. Other than that, the company will launch a Plus-sized model with a larger 6.5-inch OLED display. The third model is said to feature a 6.1-inch LCD display.

Talking about the similarities, all models will feature the Face ID facial recognition feature and come with a notch at the top of the display, as Apple will reportedly ditch the Touch ID altogether. This implies, the new iPhones will have an edge-to-edge screen like the one seen on the iPhone X.

Having said all these, you are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt or two. Apple is known to come up with surprises and rumors are just rumors until they come true.

