Upcoming Infinix Note Series Phone To Feature 120Hz display, Helio G96 SoC

Infinix has been upgrading its affordable smartphone lineup with new powerful devices. The Zero X series announced last month falls in the same category. Now, the company is gearing up to expand its Note series with the launch of a new Helio G96 SoC powered phone. The upcoming Infinix Note series phone's other key specifications along with the design have surfaced online. Following are the details.

New Infinix Note Series Phone Key Details Leaked

The moniker of the next Infinix Note series phone hasn't been revealed, but the leaked images via GSMArena reveals the design in full glory. The publication managed to get the details from a company insider where the leaked images suggest a big form factor and three different color options.

The new Infinix Note series phone can be seen with a centrally aligned punch-hole display. The rear of the handset has a big vertical camera module housing one large and three small sensors along with an LED flash. The text inscribed on the camera module confirms it to be 64MP AI quad-cameras.

The leaked images also confirm the placement of the volume as well as the fingerprint scanner-integrated power key on the right panel. Other crucial details shared by the publication include a 64MP primary camera with 30x telescope zoom and a new version of the XOS user interface. The remaining camera specifications and the Android version are yet to be confirmed.

The upcoming Infinix Note series phone is further said to offer a 12Hz display which will likely have an FHD+ resolution. The display type is not revealed, but our guess would be an IPS LCD panel. That's considering this handset will be an affordable mid-range phone and an AMOLED or OLED panel would mean increased costs.

New Infinix Note Series Phone Launch This Year?

Only the upcoming Infinix Note series phone's specification and design have been revealed via leaks. The moniker and the launch date are yet to be announced. Just for reference, the last offering in this lineup was the Infinix Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro.

Chances are this newly leaked device is either the Infinix Note 11 or the Note 11 Pro. However, unless the company confirms this information is to be taken as a grain of salt.

