Upcoming Lava smartphones set to create some stir in Indian market

Premium design and sturdy finish

To start off, the upcoming Z10 and Z25 features premium and sturdy design. The smartphones look elegant and come with series 5 metal build that gives them stronger, anti-scrape body. Further, thanks to the comprehensive technology used by Lava to fine-tune the device, the Z10 and Z25 comes with a very silky metallic finish thus providing smooth hand feeling while holding the device.

While getting the ergonomics is also important, the two smartphones have been designed with a symmetrical philosophy where you will see that all the parts like the speaker slots, charging port, volume rockers etc. have been carefully placed and aligned within the two smartphones. Lava has definitely used the best materials and resources to develop the top-of-the line product for the consumers.

Wide HD screen for cinematic viewing experience

Well design might be the first striking thing that creates a statement in a consumer's mind, but there is more to Lava's smartphone than meets the eye. The Lava Z10 and Z25 are engineered to deliver cinematic class multimedia viewing experience with a 5-inch and 5.5-inch HD (720X1280 pixels) IPS display.

However, the wide screen on the Z25 will be a delight to consumers who love to stream YouTube videos, watch movies or play 3D games on their smartphones. In addition, the smartphones also get three touch capacitive buttons at the bottom of display to help users' access the smartphones' features with ease.

Power-packed with efficient hardware and software

Coming on to the computing and performance aspects, the Lava Z10 will feature MediaTek MT6750 Quad-Core chipset clocked at 1.3 Ghz whereas the Z25 will house a MediaTek MT6750 Octa-Core chipset clocked at 1.5 GHz to take care of all the computing requirements. The CPU is also paired with Mali-T860 GPU to handle graphical intensive tasks.

Further to ensure lag free performance and fast multi-tasking, the chipset on Z25 is paired with a whopping 4GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. You will further be able to expand the storage up to 128 GB via a microSD card. So you don't need to worry about the extra storage aspect now.

As for the OS, the smartphones run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with custom Star OS 3.3 on top of it. The user interface come with several tweaks and promises to deliver a fresh and a unique user experience.

Besides, to make sure the handsets last long, you need good battery backup. Thus the Z10 gets a 2,650mAh battery and the Z25 gets a massive 3,050mAh battery that as per Lava comes with additional battery saving mode to effectively increase the standby time. You will be getting sufficient power backup to experience all the features of the device.

Never miss a moment with the snappier cameras on Lava Z10 and Z25

Now that you have some idea about the Lava Z10 and Z25 and their specs, let's get down to one of the key highlights of the smartphones, the camera. While the camera and the picture quality seems to be the major selling point in the flagship segment of the market, Lava's new flagship Z25 has been armed with a 13 MP camera with Sony Exmor RS Sensor, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture along with spotlight flash.

Thus the camera makes sure you capture amazing pictures with supreme picture quality every time you take a shot. Moreover, the flash ensures that the spotlight is always on you and further promises excellent brightness in low-light conditions.

Camera Features

While the USP of the device is the rear camera, the smartphone also offers an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a spotlight flash. Especially, the f/2.0 aperture lens, which is very useful in absorbing good amount of light to capture good selfies in low light or artificial light conditions. The selfies taken will have least amount of noise and can also be enhanced using ‘Beautify' Beauty-fi mode and other software enhancements.

Moreover, with the lower aperture setting and spotlight flash feature you should be able to take bright and crisp selfies in non-ideal light conditions. That said, if you are a selfie lover then the Lava Z25 is the smartphone you need to buy. On the other hand, the Z10 features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with spotlight flash.

Moreover, if you have a knack for photography then you will be pleased to see the myriad of options in the camera app that further enhances the photo capturing experience.

Lava Z25 offers various camera modes like HDR, Beauty-fi, Extreme Beauty, Bokeh, Night Pro, and Continue Shot to never miss a moment irrespective of the non-ideal lighting situations. These modes further let you control or modify how you take your images, perfect for various conditions and scenarios. And indeed, the Lava Z25 and Z10 have taken smartphone photography to the next level in its segment.

Video Features

And that's just the image department! Coming to the video aspect, the Lava Z25 also lets you take high definition video with 1080p resolution. To simply put, the smartphone's camera offers realistic colors, higher frame rates and in general, it upscales the video quality entirely. The smartphone will help you get a video quality that guarantees to keep your memories as realistic as possible. To make it more interesting, this smartphone also comes with a time lapse mode which can be pretty exciting and useful when you are recording long videos.

Ultra-fast Fingerprint scanner for added security and accessibility

Apart from the amazing set of optics, Lava Z25 also sports other respectable features. The smartphone comes with an "ultra fast" fingerprint sensor that helps you unlock your device in just 0.16 seconds.

No need to swipe in that pattern or enter your pin anymore as you can use this fast unlocking feature to gain access to your device much easily. Further, you can register up to five fingerprints to this scanner.

With the added security, the fingerprint sensor also performs other functions like app encryption, quick app launcher and further allows you to capture selfies with a simple tap.

Additional features are always welcome and Lava's Z25 indeed packs in a lot of them.

Just to highlight some, the smartphone comes with Hybrid dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Customized Gestures, Flip to Mute, Smart Gestures, and Data Protection amongst others. So with all the features that come pre-installed with the phone, you are bound to get an unmatchable software and hardware experience with this smartphone.

Conclusion

The upcoming Lava Z10 and Z25 are set to create some stir in the Indian smartphone market and they might give a close competition to other brands especially the Chinese phonemakers who have been dominating the market for some time now.

The smartphones are featured packed and offer comprehensive hardware components like 4GB RAM, 3,050mAh battery unit, 13MP camera amongst others which definitely makes them flagship performers. All in all, these smartphones could be game changer devices coming from a local handset manufacturer in 2017.