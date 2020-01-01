Upcoming Nubia Red Magic Smartphone To Arrive With 5G Support, Snapdragon 865 SoC News oi-Karan Sharma

We have already stepped into 2020 and with this year there are a lot of expectations from smartphone makers. It has been reported that phone manufacturers will focus more on delivering 5G-enabled smartphones this year. Not only mid-range and high-end smartphones, gaming-centric phones will also arrive with 5G support. Vivo iQOO Pro 5G was the first gaming phone to launch with 5G support.

Xiaomi is also said to be working on a new Black Shark gaming phone with 5G. Meanwhile, Nubia has confirmed on Weibo that the upcoming Red Magic phone will be launch with 5G connectivity.

The company has revealed the information with a teaser poster of the upcoming Red Magic phone. The poster reveals that the gaming smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with X55 5G modem. The smartphone will launch with non-standalone and standalone 5G networks support in China. This is the only information the company has revealed in its Weibo post.

According to the report, the Nubia Red Magic will pack the latest Android 10 OS and also feature dual-mode 5G. The Weibo poster has not revealed any name of the device, but it has been expected that the upcoming Nubia gaming phone will be called Red Magic 4. However, it has also reported that Chinese manufacturers consider number four as a bad omen and it can be called Red Magic 5.

Back in December 2019, chipset maker Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 865 SoC. After the announcement, some smartphone makers have confirmed to launch their 2020 flagship smartphone powered by SD865 and Nubia was once of them. The company had also claimed that it will launch the flagship Red Magic phone with 5G support in early 2020. We can expect that the company is planning for an early launch this year.

Reports also suggest that India will be the first country to receive the upcoming Red Magic smartphone. However, it will receive the 4G LTE version because it's still not a 5G-ready country.

