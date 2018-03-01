Upcoming OnePlus 6 Vs All Smartphones Unveiled at The MWC 2018

Cut throat competition ahead

This gives us enough reasons to believe that OnePlus 6 will be a force to reckon with. However, the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 has made it quite clear that the competition is going to be tougher and brutal. The annual tech show has witnessed the launch of some amazing mobile devices from big fishes that has already stole the limelight from the next generation OnePlus flagship device even before its official launch.

Shining stars of MWC 2018

Samsung has showcased the mighty new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that already offers the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and packs in impressive camera hardware. The new Galaxy smartphones are set to launch in Indian on March 6, 2018 in New Delhi.

Besides, LG has showcased the new and smarter variant of its 2017 flagship handset LG V30- the LG V30S ThinQ and V30S ThinQ+ which are powered by last year's Snapdragon 835 CPU but now have the power of Artificial Intelligence.

Next in the list is Asus ZenFone 5Z, which also stunned the world with its flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a huge 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If all of this doesn't excite you, then you will be delighted to know that Huawei is going to launch a new smartphone- possibly the P20, which will be a one-of-its kind mobile device. As per reports, Huawei P20 is expected to come with a 40MP triple-lens camera with 5x hybrid zoom. We might also see an advanced 3D depth-sensing front-facing camera for enhanced security applications.

What can save OnePlus 6?

Seeing all these crazy developments in mobile technology world, we can say that OnePlus 6 is already in trouble before its official launch date. The Snapdragon 845 CPU and 8GB RAM is no more an exclusivity and cannot save the handset from a tough fight. OnePlus also has to show some huge improvements in camera as a mere dual-lens camera setup with a portrait feature is not going to do any good in the coming months.

We are not overruling the fact that OnePlus is a young company and does not have resources as strong as veterans such as Samsung, Apple and Huawei. However, you cannot go around by beating the same drum every time and let competition take the pie under your nose. If Samsung can offer IP68 rating with Galaxy A8+ in same price-point, we believe OnePlus can also manage to achieve some sort of protection for its amazing products.

What can also save OnePlus 6 from the tough fight is another ground level feature- the microSD card support. Until now, OnePlus has never offered expandable storage option with its devices; however the brand can change it with the upcoming flagship device to add some strong value to the new product.

Besides, Artificial Intelligence can also be a game changer for OnePlus 6. The smartphone could use some machine learning, like Honor View 10 did, to enhance the everyday user experience. Last but not the least, a bigger battery unit, improved audio and required accessories in the package- (bundled earphones) can be a big plus for the upcoming flagship smartphone.

OnePlus 6 might not get all the things right, but if the brand manages to incorporate some of these above mentioned features, the smartphone might be the best value flagship handset in the market at its launch date.