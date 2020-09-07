Upcoming Oppo Smartphone With Triple Camera Gets TENNA Certified: New Affordable Model In Offing? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Just a few days ago we came across an unknown Oppo smartphone on TENNA with the PEAM00/ PEAT00 model number. Now, another mystery smartphone by the company has cleared its certification from the same mobile authentication platform. The upcoming smartphone will be a 5G offering as per the TENNA database. Its design and entire certification have been shared by the website.

Oppo PECM10/ PECT10 Design And Specifications

As per the TENNA listing, the Oppo PECM10/PECT10 will feature a punch-hole display. The rear panel will have a dual-tone gradient pattern and a square-shaped camera module. As per the website, the device will come with 162 x 75 x 7.9mm dimensions and will weigh at 175 grams. The listing suggests silver-red, white-purple, and black colour options.

The listing suggests that the handset will come with an LCD panel measuring 6.5-inches. It will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone will come with 20:9 aspect ratio and the punch-hole upfront is said to accommodate an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The square-shaped camera module at the rear is equipped with three cameras. The setup is said to comprise a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The TENNA listing doesn't clarify which processor the handset will be used to power the smartphone. But the RAM and storage capacity of the device has been tipped.

The device is said to arrive with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM option and 128GB storage option. The device could come void of external microSD card support. The handset will boot on Android 10 OS and could offer Color OS interface. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 3,945 mAh battery unit, but there wouldn't be any fast charging support.

