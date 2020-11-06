Upcoming Redmi Note 9 Features Tipped: What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A recent leak indicated the arrival of three new Redmi Note 9 models. It is expected that Xiaomi will launch the upcoming Redmi Note 9 models by mid-November. As of now, no information has been revealed on the upcoming variant's name and the details on its hardware were also at large. However, that changes now as a new leak by a noted tipster gives insight into some of the features. Details are as follows:

New Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Key Features Leaked Online

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 upcoming model's new leak comes via courtesy of Digital Chat Station. Going by the information, one of the models in the new Redmi Note 9 series will be equipped with a high-resolution 120Hz display panel. The display will measure 6.67-inches and is said to be an LCD panel.

The display will deliver an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is worth mentioning that the tipster notes it to be the high-end variant in the new series. Also, the display will come with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and will sport a punch-hole for the selfie camera which will be positioned at the centre-top.

The standard Redmi Note 9 is said to flaunt a smaller 6.53-inch LCD with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole. Now coming to the optics, the high-end Redmi Note 9 is said to feature a quad-rear camera module with a 108MP primary sensor which will be a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 lens. This variant is expected with a 16MP selfie camera.

The low-end or the standard variant is said to feature three rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor. It will accommodate a 13MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole. Now coming to the processor details, the top model is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It will be a 5G enabled smartphone.

On the other hand, the base variant will likely be driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The RAM and storage capacity of both smartphones are at large. However, the battery capacity of both handsets is known. The base model will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit and will be backed by 22.5W fast charging technology. The top-end Redmi Note 9 is expected to pack a 4,820 mAh battery unit aided by 30W fast charging tech.

