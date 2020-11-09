Upcoming Redmi Note 9 Smartphones Officially Teased; Launch Pegged For November 11 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is in the headlines for the new Redmi Note 9 smartphones. The brand is said to be gearing up for the launch of three new models in this mid-range series. Several leaks have already poured in revealing the key features of the upcoming devices. One of the models has even bagged certification via TENAA and is said to feature 5G network connectivity. The Redmi Note 9 5G was earlier tipped to debut in mid-November. It seems that the rumor mill was correct as an official teaser by the brand suggests an approaching launch.

Redmi Note 9 New Models Launch Date

The upcoming Redmi Note 9 smartphone launch has been teased by Lu Weibing on Weibo. Weibing tipped the company might announce the new offerings on Singles' Day in China which falls on November 11. However, we still are waiting for Xiaomi to confirm this date officially.

It can't be said if the international launch will follow soon or we will have to wait for a while to get our hands on the new Redmi Note 9 variants. The teaser doesn't give out any specifics on the internals. Even the names of the new variants have been kept a mystery yet. However, thanks to the leaks and rumors we have clues on what to expect in terms of hardware.

Redmi Note 9 Upcoming Variants Rumored Hardware

The rumor mill has churned out the specification details of two of the nee Redmi Note 9 models. The standard Redmi Note 9 5G which also cleared TENNA certification is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The handset will come with a triple rear camera module with a 48MP primary lens.

The standard model is likely to sport a 6.53-inch IPD LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and punch-hole design. It is said to feature a 13MP selfie camera. The battery here is tipped to be a 5,000 mAh unit coupled with 22.5W fast charging support.

Now coming to the high-end variant, the smartphone is expected with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The RAM and storage capacity of both models are under the wraps. As far as the display is concerned, the panel here will be slightly big at 6.67-inches.

Also, it will offer 120Hz refresh rate besides the FHD+ resolution and will have an AdaptiveSync feature. Optics on the high-end Redmi Note 9 is said to comprise of quad-rear cameras with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Lastly, a 4,000 mAh battery is said to keep the lights on.

